Wake-Up Call

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
Round 12 – Powerline Park - St. Clairsville, OH
BIKE
XC1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Josh Strang
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|4th
|Grant Baylor
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|6th
|Jonathan Girroir
|KTM
|7th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Honda
|8th
|Ryan Sipes
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Andrew Delong
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Beta
XC2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Josh Toth
|Yamaha
|4th
|Benjamin Kelley
|KTM
|5th
|Michael Witkowski
|KTM
|6th
|Zach Nolan
|KTM
|7th
|Samuel Evans
|KTM
|8th
|Jesse Groemm
|KTM
|9th
|Triston Lafferty
|Yamaha
|10th
|Ryder Lafferty
|KTM
XC3
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Barry Hawk
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Devan Welch
|Yamaha
|4th
|Christopher Venditti
|Yamaha
|5th
|Shawn Page
|KTM
|6th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|KTM
|8th
|Jaryn Williams
|Yamaha
|9th
|Tayla Jones
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Joshua Adkins
|Yamaha
WXC
|FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Mackenzie Tricker
|KTM
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|KTM
|3rd
|Brook Cosner
|Yamaha
|4th
|Emily Raines
|Yamaha
XC1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|290
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|202
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|199
|4th
|Steward Baylor
|193
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|162
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|141
|7th
|Russell Bobbitt
|124
|8th
|Ryan Sipes
|122
|9th
|Josh Strang
|114
|10th
|Jordan Ashburn
|113
XC2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|322
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|268
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|262
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|211
|5th
|Benjamin Kelley
|177
|6th
|Austin Lee
|168
|7th
|Jesse Groemm
|164
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|138
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|114
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|109
XC3 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|292
|2nd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|232
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|219
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|208
|5th
|Jaryn Williams
|150
|6th
|Joshua Adkins
|148
|7th
|Devan Welch
|132
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|117
|9th
|Nate Smith
|62
|10th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
WXC Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|180
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|171
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|166
|4th
|Brooke Cosner
|140
|5th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|46
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|30
Other Championship Standings
Australian Supercross Championship
SX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|25
|2nd
|Dean Ferris
|22
|3rd
|Daniel Reardon
|20
|4th
|Luke Clout
|18
|5th
|Todd Waters
|16
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|15
|7th
|Dylan Long
|14
|8th
|Cheyne Boyd
|13
|9th
|Joel Wightman
|12
|10th
|Kade Mosig
|11
SX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hayden Mellross
|25
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|22
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|20
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|18
|5th
|Wilson Todd
|16
|6th
|Jackson Richardson
|15
|7th
|Dylan Wills
|14
|8th
|Aaron Tanti
|13
|9th
|Geran Stapleton
|12
|10th
|Callum Norton
|11
EnduroCross
Super EnduroCross Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|75
|2nd
|Colton Haaker
|70
|3rd
|Trystan Hart
|56
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|56
|5th
|Ty Tremaine
|50
|6th
|Noah Kepple
|42
|7th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|37
|8th
|Geoff Aaron
|36
|9th
|Cooper Abbott
|35
|10th
|Cory Graffunder
|25
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Pauls Jonass
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|France
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Max Anstie
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Hunter Lawrence
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Joshua Toth
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jason Thomas
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|Marshal Weltin
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|Thomas Ramette
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike