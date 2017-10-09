Wake-Up Call

October 9, 2017 7:40am

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

Round 12 – Powerline Park - St. Clairsville, OH

BIKE

XC1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Kailub Russell KTM
2nd Josh Strang Husqvarna
3rd Russell Bobbitt KTM
4th Grant Baylor Husqvarna
5th Ricky Russell Yamaha
6th Jonathan Girroir KTM
7th Trevor Bollinger Honda
8th Ryan Sipes Husqvarna
9th Andrew Delong Husqvarna
10th Jordan Ashburn Beta

XC2 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Craig Delong Husqvarna
2nd Layne Michael Husqvarna
3rd Josh Toth Yamaha
4th Benjamin Kelley KTM
5th Michael Witkowski KTM
6th Zach Nolan KTM
7th Samuel Evans KTM
8th Jesse Groemm KTM
9th Triston Lafferty Yamaha
10th Ryder Lafferty KTM

XC3

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Jack Edmondson Husqvarna
2nd Barry Hawk Husqvarna
3rd Devan Welch Yamaha
4th Christopher Venditti Yamaha
5th Shawn Page KTM
6th Hunter Neuwirth Husqvarna
7th Mark Heresco Jr. KTM
8th Jaryn Williams Yamaha
9th Tayla Jones Husqvarna
10th Joshua Adkins Yamaha

WXC

FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Mackenzie Tricker KTM
2nd Becca Sheets KTM
3rd Brook Cosner Yamaha
4th Emily Raines Yamaha
Kailub Russell clinched his fifth straight Grand National Cross Country title.
Ken Hill

XC1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 290
2nd Thad DuVall 202
3rd Ricky Russell 199
4th Steward Baylor 193
5th Grant Baylor 162
6th Trevor Bollinger 141
7th Russell Bobbitt 124
8th Ryan Sipes 122
9th Josh Strang 114
10th Jordan Ashburn 113

XC2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 322
2nd Craig Delong 268
3rd Layne Michael 262
4th Micael Witkowski 211
5th Benjamin Kelley 177
6th Austin Lee 168
7th Jesse Groemm 164
8th Zack Hayes 138
9th Samuel Evans 114
10th Zach Nolan 109

XC3 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 292
2nd Hunter Neuwirth 232
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 219
4th Jack Edmondson 208
5th Jaryn Williams 150
6th Joshua Adkins 148
7th Devan Welch 132
8th Paul Whibley 117
9th Nate Smith 62
10th Dustin Gibson 61

WXC Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Tayla Jones 180
2nd Becca Sheets 171
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 166
4th Brooke Cosner 140
5th Rachel Gutish 100
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 46
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 30
Craig Delong secured his first XC2 250 Pro win of the season in Ohio.
Ken Hill

Other Championship Standings

Australian Supercross Championship

SX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Justin Brayton 25
2nd Dean Ferris 22
3rd Daniel Reardon 20
4th Luke Clout 18
5th Todd Waters 16
6th Nathan Crawford 15
7th Dylan Long 14
8th Cheyne Boyd 13
9th Joel Wightman 12
10th Kade Mosig 11

SX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Hayden Mellross 25
2nd Gavin Faith 22
3rd Mitchell Evans 20
4th Jay Wilson 18
5th Wilson Todd 16
6th Jackson Richardson 15
7th Dylan Wills 14
8th Aaron Tanti 13
9th Geran Stapleton 12
10th Callum Norton 11

EnduroCross

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 75
2nd Colton Haaker 70
3rd Trystan Hart 56
4th Kyle Redmond 56
5th Ty Tremaine 50
6th Noah Kepple 42
7th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer 37
8th Geoff Aaron 36
9th Cooper Abbott 35
10th Cory Graffunder 25

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
France Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
Max Anstie Motocross of Nations MXGP
Hunter Lawrence Motocross of Nations MX2
Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Kailub Russell GNCC XC1
Joshua Toth GNCC XC2
Jason Thomas GNCC XC3
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
Marshal Weltin FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
Thomas Ramette​ Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike