Monster Energy Cup Entry Lists Released

The pre-entry lists for this Saturday’s Monster Energy Cup at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, have been released by the AMA.

As is typical for the one-off event, a lot of big names are expected to contend, including Eli Tomac, Dean Wilson, Davi Millsaps (although there are reports he was injured over the weekend), Justin Bogle, Broc Tickle, Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Josh Grant, Justin Barcia and many more.

Check out the entry list for all three classes—Cup, Amateur All-Stars and Supermini—below.

Cup Class

3 Eil Tomac 11 Kyle Chisholm 15 Dean Wilson 18 Davi Millsaps 19 Justin Bogle 20 Broc Tickle 21 Jason Anderson 25 Marvin Musquin 33 Josh Grant 37 Fredrik Noren 45 Jordon Smith 48 Christain Craig 51 Justin Barcia 55 Vince Friese 59 Cole Martinez 60 Benny Blos 61 Heath Harrison 67 Justin Hoeft 69 Tyler Bowers 73 Brandon Scharer 81 Chase Marquier 90 Dakota Tedder 91 Alex Ray 102 Chris Blose 120 Todd Bannister 124 Bobby Fitch 190 Jacob Hayes 211 Tevin Tapia 222 Chris Howell 240 Bryce Stewart 243 Tim Gajser 256 James Milson 277 Kordel Caro 282 Theodore Pauli 374 Cody Gilmore 501 Scotty Wennerstrom 505 Cyrille Coulon 526 Colton Aeck 542 Johnnie Buller 608 David Pulley 713 Chad Cook 722 Adam Enticknap 723 Tyler Enticknap 726 Gared Steinke 740 Lane Staley 792 Bracken Hall

Amateur All-Stars

11 Ciaran Naran 14 Brock Papi 16 Enzo Lopes 17 Carter Halpain 29 Zane Merrett 33 Derek Drake 47 Jo Shimoda 57 Kameron Barboa 63 Pierce Brown 99 Lance Kobusch 101 Jake Pinhancos 133 Jordan Bailey 222 Ramyller Alves 223 Paker Mashburn 282 Garrett Marchbanks 288 Conner Mullennix 382 Tanner Stack 510 Seth Hammaker 522 Johnny Garcia 612 Mitchell Falk 777 Dylan Greer 972 Cole Barbieri

Supermini