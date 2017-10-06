Watch GNCC LIVE on RacerTV.com This Weekend

Don't miss the online coverage from Round 12, Polaris ACE Powerline Park, of the 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship this Saturday, October 7, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. EST on RacerTV.com.

Saturday, October 7

ATV Racing

Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)



UTV Racing

Online: 4 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)

Sunday, October 8

Bike Racing

Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)