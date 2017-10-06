Watch GNCC LIVE on RacerTV.com This Weekend
October 6, 2017 12:50pm | by: Press Release
Don't miss the online coverage from Round 12, Polaris ACE Powerline Park, of the 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship this Saturday, October 7, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. EST on RacerTV.com.
Saturday, October 7
ATV Racing
Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)
UTV Racing
Online: 4 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)
Sunday, October 8
Bike Racing
Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)