Polisport, Preston Petty Products Announce Partnership

At last AIMExpo, Polisport and Preston Petty Products formally announced the new partnership for the future. The two brands, founded by pioneers of the Off-road business, found common ground to cooperate and bring the Preston Petty Products to the place they deserve in the Off-road Market.

By the end of this year, all the Preston Petty Products will be produced in Polisport’s injection facilities in Portugal and distributed through its worldwide network of distributors.

Preston Petty current owner, Paul Stannard, found in Polisport the production quality, attention to detail and the care for the brand needed to bring Preston Petty Products to another level.

For now, the brand’s range will comprise two front fenders (MX front fender; Muder Front Fender), two rear fenders (IT Rear Fender; MX rear Fender – this was already developed and produced by Polisport), Number plates and Headlights (halogen and LED units). New products for the growing vintage Off-road market will soon be in the forge.

The goal is clear. Keep the essence and quality Preston is known for and let everyone around the world have access to these fantastic plastics. Most important of all is keeping the plastics as unbreakable as ever and the fenders "guaranteed unbreakable" with a one-year warranty, just like Preston Petty did during his days at the helm of the brand.

Now that Preston Petty Products will be produced and distributed by Polisport, the legend continues…