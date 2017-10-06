Bench Racing Ammo: 450 Combined Points

Bench Racing Ammo 450 Combined Points

October 6, 2017 10:00am
Unless someone wins both the Monster Energy Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, there’s always going to be some disagreement on who had the best year. So, we decided to let the numbers tell the story. Below are the combined 450 Class points from 2017 seasons of Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, and there’s plenty of interesting data to check out. 

For example, Dean Wilson didn’t even have a ride lined up at the beginning of the year but still finished fifth in combined points. That’s impressive! Jeffrey Herlings is ranked 32nd in combined points after racing just a single National, and in the battle everyone was watching closely, Alex Ray bested Cade Clason by two points for 44th. 

Rank Rider SX Points MX Points Combined Total
1 Eli Tomac 354 470 824
2 Marvin Musquin 293 453 746
3 Blake Baggett 220 451 671
4 Cole Seely 212 330 542
5 Dean Wilson 185 340 525
6 Jason Anderson 273 216 489
7 Cooper Webb 129 268 397
8 Justin Bogle 83 308 391
9 Ryan Dungey 359 0 359
10 Josh Grant 175 143 318
11 Broc Tickle 167 146 313
12 Weston Peick 39 268 307
13 Justin Barcia 83 191 274
14 Martin Davalos 0 263 263
15 Christian Craig 20 216 236
16 Davi Millsaps 221 0 221
17 Fredrik Noren 2 202 204
18 Chad Reed 182 0 182
19 Dakota Alix 0 152 152
20 Justin Brayton 147 0 147
21 Jake Weimer 113 113
22 Henry Miller 108 108
23 Malcolm Stewart 103 0 103
24 Trey Canard 51 39 90
25 Vince Friese 84 0 84
26 Matt Bisceglia 0 78 78
27 Benny Bloss 0 73 73
28 John Short 0 70 70
29 Mike Alessi 59 0 59
30 Heath Harrison 0 55 55
31 Ken Roczen 51 0 51
t-32 Jeffrey Herlings 0 50 50
t-32 Josh Mosiman 0 50 50
34 Brandon Scharer 0 37 37
35 Phil Nicoletti 0 35 35
36 Justin Hoeft 0 34 34
37 Ronnie Stewart 4 29 33
38 Toshika Tomita 0 32 32
t-39 Dean Ferris 0 29 29
t-39 Nick Schmidt 29 0 29
41 Kyle Chisholm 11 16 27
42 Jeremy Martin 22 0 22
43 Dakota Tedder 7 11 18
44 Alex Ray 17 0 17
45 Cade Clason 15 0 15
t-46 Ryan Sipes 0 13 13
t-46 Dylan Merriam 0 13 13
t-48 Dillan Epstein 0 12 12
t-48 Tommy Weeck 0 12 12
t-50 Jimmmy Albertson 11 0 11
t-50 Tommy Hahn 11 0 11
t-50 Cody Cooper 0 11 11
t-53 Christophe Pourcel 10 0 10
t-53 Adam Enticknap 10 0 10
t-53 Zack Williams 0 10 10
56 Ben LaMay 0 9 9
t-57 Ryan Dowd 0 8 8
t-57 Isaac Teasdale 0 8 8
t-59 Tyler Bowers 0 7 7
t-59 Rhys Carter 0 7 7
61 AJ Catanzaro 6 0 6
t-62 Angelo Pellegrini 3 2 5
t-62 Kaven Benoit 0 5 5
t-64 Austin Politelli 4 0 4
t-64 Robert Piazza 0 4 4
t-66 Theodore Pauli 3 0 3
t-66 Cody Gilmore 3 0 3
t-66 Scott Champion 3 0 3
t-66 Carson Tickle 0 3 3
t-66 Chris Canning 0 3 3
t-66 Morgan Burger 0 3 3
t-72 Vann Martin 0 2 2
t-72 Samuel Redman 0 2 2
t-72 Chris Alldredge 0 2 2
t-75 Michael Akaydin 1 0 1
t-75 Bryce Stewart 1 0 1
t-75 Kyle White 1 0 1
t-75 Jeremy Smith 0 1 1
t-75 Zach Bell 0 1 1
t-75 Nick Wey 0 1 1
t-75 Cade Autenrieth 0 1 1
t-75 Jacob Baumert 0 1 1