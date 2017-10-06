Bench Racing Ammo: 450 Combined Points

Unless someone wins both the Monster Energy Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, there’s always going to be some disagreement on who had the best year. So, we decided to let the numbers tell the story. Below are the combined 450 Class points from 2017 seasons of Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, and there’s plenty of interesting data to check out.
For example, Dean Wilson didn’t even have a ride lined up at the beginning of the year but still finished fifth in combined points. That’s impressive! Jeffrey Herlings is ranked 32nd in combined points after racing just a single National, and in the battle everyone was watching closely, Alex Ray bested Cade Clason by two points for 44th.
|Rank
|Rider
|SX Points
|MX Points
|Combined Total
|1
|Eli Tomac
|354
|470
|824
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|293
|453
|746
|3
|Blake Baggett
|220
|451
|671
|4
|Cole Seely
|212
|330
|542
|5
|Dean Wilson
|185
|340
|525
|6
|Jason Anderson
|273
|216
|489
|7
|Cooper Webb
|129
|268
|397
|8
|Justin Bogle
|83
|308
|391
|9
|Ryan Dungey
|359
|0
|359
|10
|Josh Grant
|175
|143
|318
|11
|Broc Tickle
|167
|146
|313
|12
|Weston Peick
|39
|268
|307
|13
|Justin Barcia
|83
|191
|274
|14
|Martin Davalos
|0
|263
|263
|15
|Christian Craig
|20
|216
|236
|16
|Davi Millsaps
|221
|0
|221
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|202
|204
|18
|Chad Reed
|182
|0
|182
|19
|Dakota Alix
|0
|152
|152
|20
|Justin Brayton
|147
|0
|147
|21
|Jake Weimer
|113
|113
|22
|Henry Miller
|108
|108
|23
|Malcolm Stewart
|103
|0
|103
|24
|Trey Canard
|51
|39
|90
|25
|Vince Friese
|84
|0
|84
|26
|Matt Bisceglia
|0
|78
|78
|27
|Benny Bloss
|0
|73
|73
|28
|John Short
|0
|70
|70
|29
|Mike Alessi
|59
|0
|59
|30
|Heath Harrison
|0
|55
|55
|31
|Ken Roczen
|51
|0
|51
|t-32
|Jeffrey Herlings
|0
|50
|50
|t-32
|Josh Mosiman
|0
|50
|50
|34
|Brandon Scharer
|0
|37
|37
|35
|Phil Nicoletti
|0
|35
|35
|36
|Justin Hoeft
|0
|34
|34
|37
|Ronnie Stewart
|4
|29
|33
|38
|Toshika Tomita
|0
|32
|32
|t-39
|Dean Ferris
|0
|29
|29
|t-39
|Nick Schmidt
|29
|0
|29
|41
|Kyle Chisholm
|11
|16
|27
|42
|Jeremy Martin
|22
|0
|22
|43
|Dakota Tedder
|7
|11
|18
|44
|Alex Ray
|17
|0
|17
|45
|Cade Clason
|15
|0
|15
|t-46
|Ryan Sipes
|0
|13
|13
|t-46
|Dylan Merriam
|0
|13
|13
|t-48
|Dillan Epstein
|0
|12
|12
|t-48
|Tommy Weeck
|0
|12
|12
|t-50
|Jimmmy Albertson
|11
|0
|11
|t-50
|Tommy Hahn
|11
|0
|11
|t-50
|Cody Cooper
|0
|11
|11
|t-53
|Christophe Pourcel
|10
|0
|10
|t-53
|Adam Enticknap
|10
|0
|10
|t-53
|Zack Williams
|0
|10
|10
|56
|Ben LaMay
|0
|9
|9
|t-57
|Ryan Dowd
|0
|8
|8
|t-57
|Isaac Teasdale
|0
|8
|8
|t-59
|Tyler Bowers
|0
|7
|7
|t-59
|Rhys Carter
|0
|7
|7
|61
|AJ Catanzaro
|6
|0
|6
|t-62
|Angelo Pellegrini
|3
|2
|5
|t-62
|Kaven Benoit
|0
|5
|5
|t-64
|Austin Politelli
|4
|0
|4
|t-64
|Robert Piazza
|0
|4
|4
|t-66
|Theodore Pauli
|3
|0
|3
|t-66
|Cody Gilmore
|3
|0
|3
|t-66
|Scott Champion
|3
|0
|3
|t-66
|Carson Tickle
|0
|3
|3
|t-66
|Chris Canning
|0
|3
|3
|t-66
|Morgan Burger
|0
|3
|3
|t-72
|Vann Martin
|0
|2
|2
|t-72
|Samuel Redman
|0
|2
|2
|t-72
|Chris Alldredge
|0
|2
|2
|t-75
|Michael Akaydin
|1
|0
|1
|t-75
|Bryce Stewart
|1
|0
|1
|t-75
|Kyle White
|1
|0
|1
|t-75
|Jeremy Smith
|0
|1
|1
|t-75
|Zach Bell
|0
|1
|1
|t-75
|Nick Wey
|0
|1
|1
|t-75
|Cade Autenrieth
|0
|1
|1
|t-75
|Jacob Baumert
|0
|1
|1