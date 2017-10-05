Nitro Circus Announces European Tour

Nitro Circus’ biggest moments, and some of its most notorious stacks, have come from the mind of action sports icon Travis Pastrana. For the Nitro Circus ringleader, pushing the envelope is just another day at the office. Pastrana also has an uncanny ability to encourage the Nitro crew to go big or go home… In some cases despite their better judgment! Now with the 2018 You Got This tour, Travis and company will ramp up the shenanigans with the greatest, craziest, funniest show in Nitro Circus history.

Kicking off 20 November, 2018 at Birmingham Arena, Nitro Circus: You Got This will visit 10 cities in six countries across the continent. Fans can get a jump on the action, though, with tickets on sale starting this Friday, 6 October at nitrocircus.com.

“Nitro Circus is turning me loose! With You Got This, I’m putting all of my best - and worst - ideas into one huge show. Everything I’ve ever wanted to see live, we’re taking on the road,” Pastrana says. “Expect bigger, brand-new ramps and even more ridiculous stunts. It’s going to be unreal. Look out, though. There might be a few rough landings.”

Nitro Circus: You Got This will feature Travis Pastrana along with the best athletes in FMX, BMX, Scooter and Inline, including multiple X Games medalists and several Nitro World Games champions. Pastrana will lead this all-star international roster as they attempt both never before seen tricks and undoubtedly ill-advised stunts in an audacious all-new production complete with huge new ramps and outrageous contraptions. This show will be wide open, with more thrills, more excitement and more irreverence than ever before.

“You Got This is more than a tour, it’s a mindset,” Pastrana explains. “As Nitro’s ringleader, one of my jobs is to inspire guys to push themselves to go further, farther and faster thanthey thought they could. Sometimes, maybe more than they should! It’s a challenge, no doubt. But one we live for.”

The full tour itinerary for Nitro Circus: You Got This is below:

DATE CITY VENUE 20, November 2018 Birmingham, GBR Arena Birmingham 21, November 2018 Glasgow, GBR The SSE Hydro 22, November 2018 Manchester, GBR Manchester Arena 23, November 2018 London, GBR O2 Arena 27, November 2018 Stockholm, SWE Tele2 Arena 30, November 2018 Paris, FRA AccorHotels Arena 4, December 2018 Munich, DEU Olympiahalle 7, December 2018 Zurich, CHE The Hallenstadion 8, December 2018 Mannheim, DEU SAP Arena 9, December 2018 Antwerp, BEL Antwerp Sportpalais

