Nitro Circus Announces European Tour
Nitro Circus’ biggest moments, and some of its most notorious stacks, have come from the mind of action sports icon Travis Pastrana. For the Nitro Circus ringleader, pushing the envelope is just another day at the office. Pastrana also has an uncanny ability to encourage the Nitro crew to go big or go home… In some cases despite their better judgment! Now with the 2018 You Got This tour, Travis and company will ramp up the shenanigans with the greatest, craziest, funniest show in Nitro Circus history.
Kicking off 20 November, 2018 at Birmingham Arena, Nitro Circus: You Got This will visit 10 cities in six countries across the continent. Fans can get a jump on the action, though, with tickets on sale starting this Friday, 6 October at nitrocircus.com.
“Nitro Circus is turning me loose! With You Got This, I’m putting all of my best - and worst - ideas into one huge show. Everything I’ve ever wanted to see live, we’re taking on the road,” Pastrana says. “Expect bigger, brand-new ramps and even more ridiculous stunts. It’s going to be unreal. Look out, though. There might be a few rough landings.”
Nitro Circus: You Got This will feature Travis Pastrana along with the best athletes in FMX, BMX, Scooter and Inline, including multiple X Games medalists and several Nitro World Games champions. Pastrana will lead this all-star international roster as they attempt both never before seen tricks and undoubtedly ill-advised stunts in an audacious all-new production complete with huge new ramps and outrageous contraptions. This show will be wide open, with more thrills, more excitement and more irreverence than ever before.
“You Got This is more than a tour, it’s a mindset,” Pastrana explains. “As Nitro’s ringleader, one of my jobs is to inspire guys to push themselves to go further, farther and faster thanthey thought they could. Sometimes, maybe more than they should! It’s a challenge, no doubt. But one we live for.”
The full tour itinerary for Nitro Circus: You Got This is below:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|20, November 2018
|Birmingham, GBR
|Arena Birmingham
|21, November 2018
|Glasgow, GBR
|The SSE Hydro
|22, November 2018
|Manchester, GBR
|Manchester Arena
|23, November 2018
|London, GBR
|O2 Arena
|27, November 2018
|Stockholm, SWE
|Tele2 Arena
|30, November 2018
|Paris, FRA
|AccorHotels Arena
|4, December 2018
|Munich, DEU
|Olympiahalle
|7, December 2018
|Zurich, CHE
|The Hallenstadion
|8, December 2018
|Mannheim, DEU
|SAP Arena
|9, December 2018
|Antwerp, BEL
|Antwerp Sportpalais
For Nitro Circus news, including You Got This tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to http://www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.