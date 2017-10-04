Watch: Australian Supercross Championship Round 1

The six round 2017 Australian Supercross Championship kicked off September 23 at Jimboomba with defending SX1 (450) champion Justin Brayton taking the victory over Dean Ferris and Daniel Reardon.

In SX2 (250), U.S.-based rider Hayden Mellross defeated American Gavin Faith and fellow Australian Mitchell Evans.

The second round of the championship takes place on October 14 at Bacchus Marsh.

You can watch the full main events from the first round below.

SX 1 Final