Watch: Australian Supercross Championship Round 1

October 4, 2017 10:25am
The six round 2017 Australian Supercross Championship kicked off September 23 at Jimboomba with defending SX1 (450) champion Justin Brayton taking the victory over Dean Ferris and Daniel Reardon.

In SX2 (250), U.S.-based rider Hayden Mellross defeated American Gavin Faith and fellow Australian Mitchell Evans. 

The second round of the championship takes place on October 14 at Bacchus Marsh.

You can watch the full main events from the first round below.

SX 1 Final

SX2 Final

Australian Supercross Championship

Round 1 - Jimboomba X Stadium - Jimboomba

SX1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Justin Brayton
2nd Dean Ferris
3rd Daniel Reardon
4th Luke Clout
5th Todd Waters
6th Nathan Crawford
7th Dylan Long
8th Cheyne Boyd
9th Joel Wightman
10th Kade Mosig

SX2 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Hayden Mellross
2nd Gavin Faith
3rd Mitchell Evans
4th Jay Wilson
5th Wilson Todd
6th Jackson Richardson
7th Dylan Wills
8th Aaron Tanti
9th Geran Stapleton
10th Callum Norton