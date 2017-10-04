Watch: Australian Supercross Championship Round 1
October 4, 2017 10:25am
The six round 2017 Australian Supercross Championship kicked off September 23 at Jimboomba with defending SX1 (450) champion Justin Brayton taking the victory over Dean Ferris and Daniel Reardon.
In SX2 (250), U.S.-based rider Hayden Mellross defeated American Gavin Faith and fellow Australian Mitchell Evans.
The second round of the championship takes place on October 14 at Bacchus Marsh.
You can watch the full main events from the first round below.
SX 1 Final
SX2 Final
Australian Supercross Championship
Round 1 - Jimboomba X Stadium - Jimboomba
SX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|2nd
|Dean Ferris
|3rd
|Daniel Reardon
|4th
|Luke Clout
|5th
|Todd Waters
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|7th
|Dylan Long
|8th
|Cheyne Boyd
|9th
|Joel Wightman
|10th
|Kade Mosig
SX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Hayden Mellross
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|5th
|Wilson Todd
|6th
|Jackson Richardson
|7th
|Dylan Wills
|8th
|Aaron Tanti
|9th
|Geran Stapleton
|10th
|Callum Norton