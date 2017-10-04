Mini Madness at Perris MX This Weekend
October 4, 2017 8:25am | by: Press Release
This Saturday's Mini Madness #11 has been moved to Perris MX. This will be an afternoon evening race. Bring out your four-stroke minis for a great day of racing and fun!
Mini Madness Features:
- Classes for ALL riders and minis up to 16" (rear wheel size - 50 to 150 sized minis)
- We also have a LTD. 230 class! (Honda 230, Yamaha 230)
- Custom Awards
- Team Races
- Dash-For-Cash
- Great prizes!
Camping available Friday and Saturday.
Race Schedule:
*Afternoon Start
Sign Up: 1:00-3:00 pm
Riders Meeting: 3:00-3:30 pm
Practice: 3:30 pm
Racing Starts: 4:30 pm
*Times are approx.
Track info/Directions: http://perris
Facebook: MINI MADNESS MX
Calvmx will be racing before us in the day so it you want to ride vintage to modern classes go to calvmx.net for more information.