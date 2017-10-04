Mini Madness at Perris MX This Weekend

October 4, 2017 8:25am | by:
This Saturday's Mini Madness #11 has been moved to Perris MX. This will be an afternoon evening race. Bring out your four-stroke minis for a great day of racing and fun!

Mini Madness Features:

- Classes for ALL riders and minis up to 16" (rear wheel size - 50 to 150 sized minis)
- We also have a LTD. 230 class! (Honda 230, Yamaha 230)
- Custom Awards
- Team Races
- Dash-For-Cash 
- Great prizes!

Camping available Friday and Saturday.

Race Schedule:

*Afternoon Start
Sign Up: 1:00-3:00 pm 
Riders Meeting: 3:00-3:30 pm
Practice: 3:30 pm  
Racing Starts: 4:30 pm
*Times are approx.  

Track info/Directions: http://perrismx.com/

Facebook: MINI MADNESS MX

Calvmx will be racing before us in the day so it you want to ride vintage to modern classes go to calvmx.net for more information.