Mini Madness at Perris MX This Weekend

This Saturday's Mini Madness #11 has been moved to Perris MX. This will be an afternoon evening race. Bring out your four-stroke minis for a great day of racing and fun!

Mini Madness Features:

- Classes for ALL riders and minis up to 16" (rear wheel size - 50 to 150 sized minis)

- We also have a LTD. 230 class! (Honda 230, Yamaha 230)

- Custom Awards

- Team Races

- Dash-For-Cash

- Great prizes!

Camping available Friday and Saturday.

Race Schedule:

*Afternoon Start

Sign Up: 1:00-3:00 pm

Riders Meeting: 3:00-3:30 pm

Practice: 3:30 pm

Racing Starts: 4:30 pm

*Times are approx.

Track info/Directions: http://perris mx.com/

Facebook: MINI MADNESS MX

Calvmx will be racing before us in the day so it you want to ride vintage to modern classes go to calvmx.net for more information.