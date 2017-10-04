Get Sponsored: The 2018 Sponsorship Season is Open

Want to get sponsored by companies in the motocross industry? Now is the time. Most companies have opened (or will be opening) their 2018 sponsorship season.

Below you will find out more about the sponsorship programs that have already been opened and how to apply.

Note: This post will continue to update.

Seven

Seven is looking for those talented few who have the ability and mind set to transcend all that is current. Athletes who are so determined that failure is not an option. Are you the one?

Be part of an elite group of athletes who share your desire for next level performance, style and creativity.

Were here to help the youth of the universe achieve their goals and live out their dreams.

Please apply at https://sevenmx.com/ athlete-support/ .

ProTaper

ProTaper is pleased to announce the opening of our 2018 sponsorship season. Now is your chance to become part of our U.S. Rider Support Program and join the growing number of riders around the world who use and trust ProTaper products!

From October 1 through November 30, 2017, ProTaper will be accepting resumes for the 2018 season. U.S. racers of all abilities and disciplines are encouraged to apply. If you race motocross, supercross, flat track, ATV or off-road, and can represent ProTaper in a positive manner on and off the track, we’re looking for you!

To be considered for the 2018 ProTaper sponsorship program, please apply using one of the following methods:

Submit a digital application through MxSponsor at: http://mxsponsor.com/ companies/pro-taper.

E-mail your complete resume with your contact information, including your results for the past two seasons, career highlights, and your upcoming race calendar to: ridersupport@protaper.com.

To check out the entire collection of ProTaper’s race-proven products, visit www.protaper.com.

For more information on ProTaper’s 2018 rider support program, visit www.protaper.com/c/1/rider- support or email ridersupport@protaper.com.

Note: We only accept sponsorship requests from racers within the United States.

Works Connection

Works Connection is accepting new rider and currently sponsored rider resumes for the 2018 season. Works Connection’s Rider Support Program is in its 28th year and is actively looking for riders to be a part the program. Support levels range from Beginner up through the National level. The program is open to riders of all disciplines including, but not limited to, Motocross, Supercross, Off-Road, Flat Track, Hill Climb, Supermoto, Speedway, Endurocross, Trials, ATV and action sport athletes.

Click on Works Connection Rider Support or visit worksconnection.com to apply for your sponsorship online today.

Renthal

Renthal is now accepting rider support applications for the 2018 racing season. For nearly 35 years, Renthal has run the most successful amateur rider support program in the United States which has seen so many of the sports elite professional riders come up through the ranks as Renthal supported athletes. Support at the grassroots level is very important to Renthal as it assists riders achieve their dream of getting to the next level and helps smooth the transition from amateur to pro more seamless due to the use of our products.

To apply for sponsorship from Renthal you must visit our dedicated sponsorship website at www.renthal.com/support , which allows you to upload all your information and attach a resume in Word or PDF format.

Sponsorship is available for all disciplines of racing in the USA, whether you ride Motocross, Offroad, ATV, Road Race or something in between, we are looking for riders who can represent us in a professional manner on and off the track.

For more information about Renthal’s amateur support program, please visit www.renthal.com/support or you can contact us at (877) 736-8425, or via e-mail, info@renthal.com. Supported riders are encouraged to interact with us on social media during the events they attend throughout the season.

Existing sponsored riders need to apply using the same method to maintain their sponsorship through the 2018 race season.

Viral Brand

We are pleased to announce that we have opened sponsorship applications for the 2018 season. We are looking for riders that want to help grow the brand with hard work and great results. In 2017 we sponsored riders all across the world from the BPR Supercross team from the U.S., to riders in Austrailia, Thailand, Peru, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For the 2018 season, we are looking for riders that are tired of going to the line and having the same goggles as everyone else, riders that are bold and not afraid to buck the status and we are looking for riders that want the best fitting goggle on the market!

Sign up today for a chance to help grow our brand and yours. Today is the day to "Choose Your Own Line" and GO VIRAL.

To apply please send your resume to sponsorship@theviralbrand.com.

EVS Sports