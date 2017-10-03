Justin Hill Signs with AutoTrader/Yoshimura Suzuki

AutoTrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki has signed Justin Hill to a two-year deal, the team announced today. The move, which has been reported about in recent weeks, will see Hill defend his 250SX West Region title in 2018 and move to the 450 Class full-time in 2019.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing effort. I have known [team manager] Jeremy Albrecht for a while now, and have always respected the JGRMX program,” said Hill in a statement. “I was blown away after taking a tour of the team’s headquarters in Huntersville, N.C. It’s amazing how they invest so much time and money into finding solutions in an effort to gain a competitive edge. I knew immediately that I needed to be involved with them.”

Hill, who has won seven 250SX main events since turning pro with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2013, rode Suzuki as an amateur during the 2010 season, winning the 250 B Stock Class at Loretta Lynn’s.

“I won my first big bike championship on a Suzuki and have fond memories of the brand,” he said. “Comfort on the bike, as well as confidence in the team, are crucial to a rider’s success. JGR expressed their faith by offering me a multi-year deal that extends into the 450 class. I’m looking forward to defending my 250 West Supercross title on the Suzuki RM-Z250, making a big push outdoors in what will be my last year in the 250 class, and then taking the pathway up to the 450 class with JGRMX in 2019.”

After a brief stint with Red Bull KTM, Hill returned to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2017—his second term with the team—and won four rounds of the 250SX West Region en route to his first career championship.

Team manager Jeremy Albrecht added: “Justin is a phenomenal talent. He has incredible ability on a motorcycle and is the cornerstone of our 250 program. In getting to know Justin, I’m also impressed with his professionalism and demeanor. The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team expects to win races, and I have the utmost confidence in Justin. His resume speaks for itself.”

JGR, which took over as the official factory Suzuki team earlier this year, will have four riders compete in 250SX Monster Energy Supercross (two on each coast) and two 250 riders in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Expect those announcements to be made in the coming weeks.