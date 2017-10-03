Dean Wilson Confirmed for AUS-X Open

The AUS-X Open announced today that they have added Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson to an already strong international lineup for the event set to take place in Sydney, Australia, on November 11-12.

Wilson, who helped lead Team Great Britain to its first podium appearance since 1997 at the Motocross of Nations last weekend, will join the already confirmed Chad Reed, Jason Anderson, Josh Grant, and Ricky Carmichael. The event, which is part of the Australian Supercross Championship, will also feature Justin Brayton, Dean Ferris, Dan Reardon, and others. Wilson’s upcoming appearance will be the first time he has competed in the event.

“I’ve heard a lot about the AUS-X Open and am pumped to head down for it this year!’ Wilson said in a press release. “I love Australia and can’t wait to see the Aussie fans and go bar to bar with Chad, Jason, Justin [Brayton] and the rest of the field. I’ll be giving it my all to take down the champ in his home town!”

Monster Energy AUS-X Open director and co-founder Adam Bailey added: “Dean is not only a superstar athlete but a true character in the supercross world,” Bailey explained. “He has one of the most energetic riding styles on the planet and most importantly is a fun guy that the fans absolutely love. We are going to be in for one spectacular weekend. There’s plenty more exciting news to come—watch this space!”