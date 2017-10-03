250 Words: Hunter Lawrence

After Zach Osborne went out a crushed everyone in Saturday’s MX2 Qualifying race—taking the 37th gate pick to a start around 20th, and then marching all the way back to get the win—he became the easy favorite to win the MX2 class on Sunday. Australia’s Hunter Lawrence saw Osborne erase his more than 10-second lead on Saturday, but bounced back in Sunday’s tough conditions, battling Zacho tooth and nail in the motos and edging him for the MX2 overall. It could have been even better, though, as Lawrence had climbed all the way to third in his second moto before a crash with two laps to go left him back in eighth. “As far as I was concerned I just threw it away and was frustrated like crazy,” he said. His 4-8 was still enough to win the class.

Lawrence has been on point lately at the end of his rookie MX2 season, grabbing two podiums in the last three races and adding this MX2 win to his mantle. With Suzuki’s factory GP effort supposedly running aground, the Aussie is headed to Honda in the GPs next year, and GEICO Honda here in the U.S. starting in 2019.

Talk about his new deal will come later—for now our Steve Matthes caught up with the kid after the ‘Nations to get his take on a great day.

Racer X: We talked at Jacksonville. You opened some eyes there. You’ve been on a role for a while. Today was phenomenal. I guess for you, that crash in your second moto, you’re regretting that, but otherwise it could have been a perfect day.

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah. I wanted to kill someone after that second moto. I didn’t know about the overall or anything like that. As far as I was concerned I just threw it away and was frustrated like crazy. But I calmed down a bit. I’m feeling better now. MX2 overall and then Ricky Carmichael Charger [top rookie] award thing, so cheers to Ricky for that. I appreciate it. It’s cool. My first Nations so I was having fun and just riding my dirt bike, just doing my best.

I thought Kirk Gibbs [Australian teammate] and his first moto was really good. You guys were sitting fourth going into the last moto.

I know. That’s what I was really fuming because it could have been a 3-6 I think and then we would have been for sure on the box going into the last moto. But, it’s the Nations. Anything can happen. I’ve been saying it all week, and hearing it all week. It’s true. Anything can happen and anything does happen. But congrats to the teams on the podium. They went well. And also to my teammates. They didn’t have it easy in some races. Me also, with not a great start on the second one. I think we all done well. We all gave 100 percent. At the end of the day, you just do your best and the result is what the result is.