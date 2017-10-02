Wake-Up Call

October 2, 2017 5:00am

Motocross of Nations

Matterley Basin, England

Motocross of Nations - Nations

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderPointsRaceClassMachine
1
France
France		20
2Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Yamaha
3Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Husqvarna
3Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Yamaha
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Husqvarna
6Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Husqvarna
14Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Husqvarna
2
Netherlands
Netherlands		31
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
2Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
8Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
9Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
11Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
12Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom		32
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Husqvarna
1Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Husqvarna
7Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Husqvarna
8Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Husqvarna
15Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Kawasaki
37Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Kawasaki
4
Belgium
Belgium		53
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
7Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
12Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Suzuki
13Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Suzuki
17Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Yamaha
24Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Yamaha
5
Switzerland
Switzerland		56
5Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
9Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Suzuki
10Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
14Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Suzuki
18Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Honda
18Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Honda
6
Australia
Australia		58
4Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Suzuki
5Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
8Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Suzuki
19Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
France won the overall for a fourth straight year.
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Max Anstie 36:10.3570.000United Kingdom Husqvarna
2Tim Gajser 36:16.6086.251Slovenia Honda
3Gautier Paulin 36:19.7559.398France Husqvarna
4Hunter Lawrence 36:51.76441.407Australia Suzuki
5Arnaud Tonus 36:55.33544.978Switzerland Yamaha
6Evgeny Bobryshev 37:05.95355.596Russian Federation Honda
7Jeremy Van Horebeek 37:10.6041:00.247Belgium Yamaha
8Glenn Coldenhoff 37:18.9911:08.634Netherlands KTM
9Thomas Kjer Olsen 37:30.1181:19.761Denmark Husqvarna
10Zach Osborne 37:41.4831:31.126Abingdon, VA Husqvarna
11Antonio Cairoli 37:56.4471:46.090Italy KTM
12Brian Bogers 38:18.1852:07.828Netherlands KTM
13Priit Ratsep 38:22.8052:12.448Estonia Honda
14Christophe Charlier 38:24.9382:14.581France Husqvarna
15Alvin Östlund 38:29.9412:19.584Sweden Yamaha
16Rui Goncalves 38:30.3462:19.989Portugal Husqvarna
17Brent Van Doninck 38:35.4832:25.126Belgium Yamaha
18Valentin Guillod 36:25.863-1 LapSwitzerland Honda
19Henry Jacobi 36:35.3019.438Germany Husqvarna
20Harri Kullas 36:38.63412.771Estonia Husqvarna
21Filip Bengtsson 36:41.28215.419Sweden KTM
22Dean Ferris 36:46.20020.337Australia Yamaha
23Jose Butron 37:44.0041:18.141Spain KTM
24Stuart Edmonds 37:46.1421:20.279Ireland TM
25Martin Barr 37:58.8911:33.028Ireland Honda
26Richard Sikyna 38:04.6661:38.803Slovakia KTM
27Michele Cervellin 38:16.7981:50.935Italy Honda
28Jorge Prado Garcia 38:28.6722:02.809Spain KTM
29Justin Starling 38:49.4182:23.555Deland, FL Kawasaki
30Shawn Maffenbeier 39:10.6842:44.821Canada Yamaha
31Darian Sanayei 34:24.327-2 LapsWashington, SC Kawasaki
32Jan Pancar 36:12.0611:47.734Slovenia Yamaha
33Paulo Alberto 36:57.9972:33.670Portugal Honda
34Colton Facciotti 36:59.7272:35.400Canada Honda
35Evgeny Mikhaylov 37:28.9313:04.604Russian Federation Suzuki
36Tomas Simko 21:40.056-7 LapsSlovakia Suzuki
37Tommy Searle 9:17.328-10 LapsUnited Kingdom Kawasaki
38Cole Seely 10:04.24146.913Newbury Park, CA Honda
39Nikolaj Larsen 0.000-13 LapsDenmark KTM
DNSMaximilian Nagl Germany Husqvarna
Zach Osborne finished second overall in MX2.
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jeffrey Herlings 37:59.3640.000Netherlands KTM
2Romain Febvre 38:13.09413.730France Yamaha
3Zach Osborne 39:38.2401:38.876Abingdon, VA Husqvarna
4Alessandro Lupino 39:39.5131:40.149Italy Honda
5Kirk Gibbs 39:43.4861:44.122Australia KTM
6Christophe Charlier 39:48.4811:49.117France Husqvarna
7Dean Wilson 40:00.4282:01.064Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna
8Hunter Lawrence 40:02.2612:02.897Australia Suzuki
9Brian Bogers 40:06.5752:07.211Netherlands KTM
10Thomas Kjer Olsen 40:27.4882:28.124Denmark Husqvarna
11Tanel Leok 40:35.8762:36.512Estonia Husqvarna
12Kevin Strijbos 40:43.9392:44.575Belgium Suzuki
13Darian Sanayei 40:48.3182:48.954Washington, SC Kawasaki
14Jeremy Seewer 40:55.4142:56.050Switzerland Suzuki
15Tommy Searle 38:08.318-1 LapUnited Kingdom Kawasaki
16Tyler Medaglia 38:17.9189.600Canada Honda
17Fredrik Noren 38:22.43414.116Sweden Honda
18Valentin Guillod 38:25.08416.766Switzerland Honda
19Alvin Östlund 38:25.68717.369Sweden Yamaha
20Stefan Kjer Olsen 38:36.13827.820Denmark Kawasaki
21Graeme Irwin 38:46.68338.365Ireland Suzuki
22Thomas Covington 38:51.67643.358United States Husqvarna
23Michele Cervellin 39:19.1361:10.818Italy Honda
24Brent Van Doninck 39:59.5371:51.219Belgium Yamaha
25Richard Sikyna 40:19.1722:10.854Slovakia KTM
26Harri Kullas 40:20.6232:12.305Estonia Husqvarna
27Shawn Maffenbeier 40:50.3142:41.996Canada Yamaha
28Tomas Kohut 40:52.7932:44.475Slovakia KTM
29Hugo Basaula 41:21.1513:12.833Portugal Kawasaki
30Iker Larranaga Olano 38:05.467-2 LapsSpain Husqvarna
31Paulo Alberto 38:11.3555.888Portugal Honda
32Jan Pancar 38:17.23911.772Slovenia Yamaha
33Martin Barr 38:30.10624.639Ireland Honda
34Marshal Weltin 38:41.06035.593Ubly, MI Kawasaki
35Ivan Baranov 38:57.18651.719Russian Federation Suzuki
36Evgeny Mikhaylov 39:34.0531:28.586Russian Federation Suzuki
37Dennis Ullrich 32:55.977-3 LapsGermany KTM
38Peter Irt 33:08.157-4 LapsSlovenia Yamaha
39Henry Jacobi 5:53.186-12 LapsGermany Husqvarna
40Jorge Prado Garcia 5:55.3962.210Spain KTM
Cole Seely had bike troubles in both motos on Sunday.
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Max Anstie 37:59.1630.000United Kingdom Husqvarna
2Jeffrey Herlings 38:00.2711.108Netherlands KTM
3Romain Febvre 38:59.1741:00.011France Yamaha
4Jeremy Van Horebeek 39:19.7221:20.559Belgium Yamaha
5Tim Gajser 39:26.5641:27.401Slovenia Honda
6Gautier Paulin 39:36.1301:36.967France Husqvarna
7Antonio Cairoli 39:44.0171:44.854Italy KTM
8Dean Wilson 39:50.7561:51.593Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna
9Jeremy Seewer 40:01.9282:02.765Switzerland Suzuki
10Arnaud Tonus 40:06.8112:07.648Switzerland Yamaha
11Glenn Coldenhoff 40:23.6542:24.491Netherlands KTM
12Evgeny Bobryshev 41:00.8593:01.696Russian Federation Honda
13Kevin Strijbos 38:08.664-1 LapBelgium Suzuki
14Tanel Leok 38:10.9922.328Estonia Husqvarna
15Fredrik Noren 38:12.4523.788Sweden Honda
16Rui Goncalves 38:13.7945.130Portugal Husqvarna
17Thomas Covington 38:14.4385.774United States Husqvarna
18Alessandro Lupino 38:28.97320.309Italy Honda
19Kirk Gibbs 39:10.4301:01.766Australia KTM
20Stefan Kjer Olsen 39:16.6271:07.963Denmark Kawasaki
21Tyler Medaglia 39:38.5961:29.932Canada Honda
22Graeme Irwin 39:42.5751:33.911Ireland Suzuki
23Dean Ferris 40:00.7861:52.122Australia Yamaha
24Iker Larranaga Olano 40:16.9802:08.316Spain Husqvarna
25Colton Facciotti 40:19.5592:10.895Canada Honda
26Filip Bengtsson 40:22.3882:13.724Sweden KTM
27Tomas Kohut 40:49.2902:40.626Slovakia KTM
28Stuart Edmonds 40:50.3772:41.713Ireland TM
29Jose Butron 38:19.410-2 LapsSpain KTM
30Justin Starling 38:37.95318.543Deland, FL Kawasaki
31Marshal Weltin 38:52.73633.326Ubly, MI Kawasaki
32Ivan Baranov 39:02.937-4 LapsRussian Federation Suzuki
33Cole Seely 20:46.133-7 LapsNewbury Park, CA Honda
34Dennis Ullrich 15:00.610-9 LapsGermany KTM
35Hugo Basaula 15:51.69651.086Portugal Kawasaki
36Priit Ratsep 16:23.8731:23.263Estonia Honda
37Peter Irt 9:58.941-12 LapsSlovenia Yamaha
DNSNikolaj Larsen Denmark KTM
DNSMaximilian Nagl Germany Husqvarna
DNSTomas Simko Slovakia Suzuki
Thomas Covington crashed in both motos on Sunday and finished 11th overall in Open.
Motocross of Nations - MXGP

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Max Anstie United Kingdom1 - 1 Husqvarna
2Tim Gajser Slovenia2 - 5 Honda
3Gautier Paulin France3 - 6 Husqvarna
4Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium7 - 4 Yamaha
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland5 - 10 Yamaha
6Antonio Cairoli Italy11 - 7 KTM
7Evgeny Bobryshev Russian Federation6 - 12 Honda
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands8 - 11 KTM
9Rui Goncalves Portugal16 - 16 Husqvarna
10Dean Ferris Australia22 - 23 Yamaha
11Filip Bengtsson Sweden21 - 26 KTM
12Priit Ratsep Estonia13 - 36 Honda
13Stuart Edmonds Ireland24 - 28 TM
14Jose Butron Spain23 - 29 KTM
15Colton Facciotti Canada34 - 25 Honda
16Justin Starling Deland, FL29 - 30 Kawasaki
17Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA38 - 33 Honda
18Tomas Simko Slovakia36 - DNS Suzuki
19Nikolaj Larsen Denmark39 - DNS KTM
20Maximilian Nagl GermanyDNS - DNS Husqvarna
Max Anstie went 1-1 at home to help Great Britain to a third place finish.
Motocross of Nations - MX2

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Hunter Lawrence Australia4 - 8 Suzuki
2Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA10 - 3 Husqvarna
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark9 - 10 Husqvarna
4Christophe Charlier France14 - 6 Husqvarna
5Brian Bogers Netherlands12 - 9 KTM
6Alvin Östlund Sweden15 - 19 Yamaha
7Valentin Guillod Switzerland18 - 18 Honda
8Brent Van Doninck Belgium17 - 24 Yamaha
9Darian Sanayei Washington, SC31 - 13 Kawasaki
10Harri Kullas Estonia20 - 26 Husqvarna
11Michele Cervellin Italy27 - 23 Honda
12Richard Sikyna Slovakia26 - 25 KTM
13Tommy Searle United Kingdom37 - 15 Kawasaki
14Shawn Maffenbeier Canada30 - 27 Yamaha
15Martin Barr Ireland25 - 33 Honda
16Henry Jacobi Germany19 - 39 Husqvarna
17Paulo Alberto Portugal33 - 31 Honda
18Jan Pancar Slovenia32 - 32 Yamaha
19Jorge Prado Garcia Spain28 - 40 KTM
20Evgeny Mikhaylov Russian Federation35 - 36 Suzuki
Australia's Hunter Lawrence won the MX2 Class.
Motocross of Nations - Open

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 2 KTM
2Romain Febvre France2 - 3 Yamaha
3Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom7 - 8 Husqvarna
4Alessandro Lupino Italy4 - 18 Honda
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland14 - 9 Suzuki
6Kirk Gibbs Australia5 - 19 KTM
7Kevin Strijbos Belgium12 - 13 Suzuki
8Tanel Leok Estonia11 - 14 Husqvarna
9Fredrik Noren Sweden17 - 15 Honda
10Tyler Medaglia Canada16 - 21 Honda
11Thomas Covington United States22 - 17 Husqvarna
12Stefan Kjer Olsen Denmark20 - 20 Kawasaki
13Graeme Irwin Ireland21 - 22 Suzuki
14Iker Larranaga Olano Spain30 - 24 Husqvarna
15Tomas Kohut Slovakia28 - 27 KTM
16Hugo Basaula Portugal29 - 35 Kawasaki
17Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI34 - 31 Kawasaki
18Ivan Baranov Russian Federation35 - 32 Suzuki
19Dennis Ullrich Germany37 - 34 KTM
20Peter Irt Slovenia38 - 37 Yamaha
Jeffrey Herlings (6) won the Open Class and helped The Netherlands to a second place overall finish.
EnduroCross

Round 3 - Denver, CO

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Cody Webb KTM
2nd Colton Haaker Husqvarna
3rd Ty Tremaine KTM
4th Trystan Hart Husqvarna
5th Kyle Redmond Husqvarna
6th Noah Kepple GasGas
7th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer GasGas
8th Geoff Aaron GasGas
9th Cooper Abbott Yamaha
10th Cory Graffunder Husqvarna

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 75
2nd Colton Haaker 70
3rd Trystan Hart 56
4th Kyle Redmond 56
5th Ty Tremaine 50
6th Noah Kepple 42
7th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer 37
8th Geoff Aaron 36
9th Cooper Abbott 35
10th Cory Graffunder 25
Cody Webb (2) won his second straight race over the weekend.
Other Championship Standings

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 260
2nd Thad DuVall 202
3rd Steward Baylor Jr. 193
4th Ricky Russell 184
5th Grant Baylor 144
6th Trevor Bollinger 133
7th Ryan Sipes 116
8th Jordan Ashburn 112
9th Russell Bobbitt 103
10th Chris Bach 89

XC2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 301
2nd Craig Delong 238
3rd Layne Michael 237
4th Micael Witkowski 195
5th Benjamin Kelley 159
6th Austin Lee 158
7th Jesse Groemm 151
8th Zack Hayes 131
9th Samuel Evans 100
10th Zach Nolan 94

XC3 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 292
2nd Hunter Neuwirth 217
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 205
4th Jack Edmondson 178
5th Joshua Adkins 137
6th Jaryn Williams 137
7th Paul Whibley 117
8th Devan Welch 111
9th Nate Smith 62
10th Dustin Gibson 61

WXC Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Tayla Jones 180
2nd Becca Sheets 171
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 156
4th Brooke Cosner 104
5th Rachel Gutish 100
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 46
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 30
Kailub Russell looks to clinch the championship at the next round.
Australian Supercross Championship

SX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Justin Brayton 25
2nd Dean Ferris 22
3rd Daniel Reardon 20
4th Luke Clout 18
5th Todd Waters 16
6th Nathan Crawford 15
7th Dylan Long 14
8th Cheyne Boyd 13
9th Joel Wightman 12
10th Kade Mosig 11

SX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Hayden Mellross 25
2nd Gavin Faith 22
3rd Mitchell Evans 20
4th Jay Wilson 18
5th Wilson Todd 16
6th Jackson Richardson 15
7th Dylan Wills 14
8th Aaron Tanti 13
9th Geran Stapleton 12
10th Callum Norton 11
Justin Brayton leads the Australian Supercross Championship after one round.
2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
France Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
Max Anstie Motocross of Nations MXGP
Hunter Lawrence Motocross of Nations MX2
Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Joshua Toth GNCC XC2
Jason Thomas GNCC XC3
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
Marshal Weltin FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
Thomas Ramette​ Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike