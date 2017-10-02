Wake-Up Call

Motocross of Nations
Matterley Basin, England
Motocross of Nations - Nations
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Machine
|1
France
|20
|Romain Febvre
|2
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Gautier Paulin
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Husqvarna
|Romain Febvre
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Gautier Paulin
|6
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Husqvarna
|Christophe Charlier
|6
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Husqvarna
|Christophe Charlier
|14
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Husqvarna
|2
Netherlands
|31
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|8
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Brian Bogers
|9
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|11
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Brian Bogers
|12
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|3
United Kingdom
|32
|Max Anstie
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Husqvarna
|Max Anstie
|1
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Husqvarna
|Dean Wilson
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Husqvarna
|Dean Wilson
|8
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Husqvarna
|Tommy Searle
|15
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Tommy Searle
|37
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|4
Belgium
|53
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|7
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Kevin Strijbos
|12
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Suzuki
|Kevin Strijbos
|13
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Suzuki
|Brent Van Doninck
|17
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Brent Van Doninck
|24
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|5
Switzerland
|56
|Arnaud Tonus
|5
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Jeremy Seewer
|9
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Suzuki
|Arnaud Tonus
|10
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Jeremy Seewer
|14
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Suzuki
|Valentin Guillod
|18
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|Valentin Guillod
|18
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Honda
|6
Australia
|58
|Hunter Lawrence
|4
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Suzuki
|Kirk Gibbs
|5
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Hunter Lawrence
|8
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Suzuki
|Kirk Gibbs
|19
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Max Anstie
|36:10.357
|0.000
|United Kingdom
|Husqvarna
|2
|Tim Gajser
|36:16.608
|6.251
|Slovenia
|Honda
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|36:19.755
|9.398
|France
|Husqvarna
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|36:51.764
|41.407
|Australia
|Suzuki
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|36:55.335
|44.978
|Switzerland
|Yamaha
|6
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|37:05.953
|55.596
|Russian Federation
|Honda
|7
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|37:10.604
|1:00.247
|Belgium
|Yamaha
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|37:18.991
|1:08.634
|Netherlands
|KTM
|9
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|37:30.118
|1:19.761
|Denmark
|Husqvarna
|10
|Zach Osborne
|37:41.483
|1:31.126
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna
|11
|Antonio Cairoli
|37:56.447
|1:46.090
|Italy
|KTM
|12
|Brian Bogers
|38:18.185
|2:07.828
|Netherlands
|KTM
|13
|Priit Ratsep
|38:22.805
|2:12.448
|Estonia
|Honda
|14
|Christophe Charlier
|38:24.938
|2:14.581
|France
|Husqvarna
|15
|Alvin Östlund
|38:29.941
|2:19.584
|Sweden
|Yamaha
|16
|Rui Goncalves
|38:30.346
|2:19.989
|Portugal
|Husqvarna
|17
|Brent Van Doninck
|38:35.483
|2:25.126
|Belgium
|Yamaha
|18
|Valentin Guillod
|36:25.863
|-1 Lap
|Switzerland
|Honda
|19
|Henry Jacobi
|36:35.301
|9.438
|Germany
|Husqvarna
|20
|Harri Kullas
|36:38.634
|12.771
|Estonia
|Husqvarna
|21
|Filip Bengtsson
|36:41.282
|15.419
|Sweden
|KTM
|22
|Dean Ferris
|36:46.200
|20.337
|Australia
|Yamaha
|23
|Jose Butron
|37:44.004
|1:18.141
|Spain
|KTM
|24
|Stuart Edmonds
|37:46.142
|1:20.279
|Ireland
|TM
|25
|Martin Barr
|37:58.891
|1:33.028
|Ireland
|Honda
|26
|Richard Sikyna
|38:04.666
|1:38.803
|Slovakia
|KTM
|27
|Michele Cervellin
|38:16.798
|1:50.935
|Italy
|Honda
|28
|Jorge Prado Garcia
|38:28.672
|2:02.809
|Spain
|KTM
|29
|Justin Starling
|38:49.418
|2:23.555
|Deland, FL
|Kawasaki
|30
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|39:10.684
|2:44.821
|Canada
|Yamaha
|31
|Darian Sanayei
|34:24.327
|-2 Laps
|Washington, SC
|Kawasaki
|32
|Jan Pancar
|36:12.061
|1:47.734
|Slovenia
|Yamaha
|33
|Paulo Alberto
|36:57.997
|2:33.670
|Portugal
|Honda
|34
|Colton Facciotti
|36:59.727
|2:35.400
|Canada
|Honda
|35
|Evgeny Mikhaylov
|37:28.931
|3:04.604
|Russian Federation
|Suzuki
|36
|Tomas Simko
|21:40.056
|-7 Laps
|Slovakia
|Suzuki
|37
|Tommy Searle
|9:17.328
|-10 Laps
|United Kingdom
|Kawasaki
|38
|Cole Seely
|10:04.241
|46.913
|Newbury Park, CA
|Honda
|39
|Nikolaj Larsen
|0.000
|-13 Laps
|Denmark
|KTM
|DNS
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|Husqvarna
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|37:59.364
|0.000
|Netherlands
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|38:13.094
|13.730
|France
|Yamaha
|3
|Zach Osborne
|39:38.240
|1:38.876
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Alessandro Lupino
|39:39.513
|1:40.149
|Italy
|Honda
|5
|Kirk Gibbs
|39:43.486
|1:44.122
|Australia
|KTM
|6
|Christophe Charlier
|39:48.481
|1:49.117
|France
|Husqvarna
|7
|Dean Wilson
|40:00.428
|2:01.064
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|40:02.261
|2:02.897
|Australia
|Suzuki
|9
|Brian Bogers
|40:06.575
|2:07.211
|Netherlands
|KTM
|10
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|40:27.488
|2:28.124
|Denmark
|Husqvarna
|11
|Tanel Leok
|40:35.876
|2:36.512
|Estonia
|Husqvarna
|12
|Kevin Strijbos
|40:43.939
|2:44.575
|Belgium
|Suzuki
|13
|Darian Sanayei
|40:48.318
|2:48.954
|Washington, SC
|Kawasaki
|14
|Jeremy Seewer
|40:55.414
|2:56.050
|Switzerland
|Suzuki
|15
|Tommy Searle
|38:08.318
|-1 Lap
|United Kingdom
|Kawasaki
|16
|Tyler Medaglia
|38:17.918
|9.600
|Canada
|Honda
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|38:22.434
|14.116
|Sweden
|Honda
|18
|Valentin Guillod
|38:25.084
|16.766
|Switzerland
|Honda
|19
|Alvin Östlund
|38:25.687
|17.369
|Sweden
|Yamaha
|20
|Stefan Kjer Olsen
|38:36.138
|27.820
|Denmark
|Kawasaki
|21
|Graeme Irwin
|38:46.683
|38.365
|Ireland
|Suzuki
|22
|Thomas Covington
|38:51.676
|43.358
|United States
|Husqvarna
|23
|Michele Cervellin
|39:19.136
|1:10.818
|Italy
|Honda
|24
|Brent Van Doninck
|39:59.537
|1:51.219
|Belgium
|Yamaha
|25
|Richard Sikyna
|40:19.172
|2:10.854
|Slovakia
|KTM
|26
|Harri Kullas
|40:20.623
|2:12.305
|Estonia
|Husqvarna
|27
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|40:50.314
|2:41.996
|Canada
|Yamaha
|28
|Tomas Kohut
|40:52.793
|2:44.475
|Slovakia
|KTM
|29
|Hugo Basaula
|41:21.151
|3:12.833
|Portugal
|Kawasaki
|30
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|38:05.467
|-2 Laps
|Spain
|Husqvarna
|31
|Paulo Alberto
|38:11.355
|5.888
|Portugal
|Honda
|32
|Jan Pancar
|38:17.239
|11.772
|Slovenia
|Yamaha
|33
|Martin Barr
|38:30.106
|24.639
|Ireland
|Honda
|34
|Marshal Weltin
|38:41.060
|35.593
|Ubly, MI
|Kawasaki
|35
|Ivan Baranov
|38:57.186
|51.719
|Russian Federation
|Suzuki
|36
|Evgeny Mikhaylov
|39:34.053
|1:28.586
|Russian Federation
|Suzuki
|37
|Dennis Ullrich
|32:55.977
|-3 Laps
|Germany
|KTM
|38
|Peter Irt
|33:08.157
|-4 Laps
|Slovenia
|Yamaha
|39
|Henry Jacobi
|5:53.186
|-12 Laps
|Germany
|Husqvarna
|40
|Jorge Prado Garcia
|5:55.396
|2.210
|Spain
|KTM
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Max Anstie
|37:59.163
|0.000
|United Kingdom
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|38:00.271
|1.108
|Netherlands
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|38:59.174
|1:00.011
|France
|Yamaha
|4
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|39:19.722
|1:20.559
|Belgium
|Yamaha
|5
|Tim Gajser
|39:26.564
|1:27.401
|Slovenia
|Honda
|6
|Gautier Paulin
|39:36.130
|1:36.967
|France
|Husqvarna
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|39:44.017
|1:44.854
|Italy
|KTM
|8
|Dean Wilson
|39:50.756
|1:51.593
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|40:01.928
|2:02.765
|Switzerland
|Suzuki
|10
|Arnaud Tonus
|40:06.811
|2:07.648
|Switzerland
|Yamaha
|11
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|40:23.654
|2:24.491
|Netherlands
|KTM
|12
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|41:00.859
|3:01.696
|Russian Federation
|Honda
|13
|Kevin Strijbos
|38:08.664
|-1 Lap
|Belgium
|Suzuki
|14
|Tanel Leok
|38:10.992
|2.328
|Estonia
|Husqvarna
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|38:12.452
|3.788
|Sweden
|Honda
|16
|Rui Goncalves
|38:13.794
|5.130
|Portugal
|Husqvarna
|17
|Thomas Covington
|38:14.438
|5.774
|United States
|Husqvarna
|18
|Alessandro Lupino
|38:28.973
|20.309
|Italy
|Honda
|19
|Kirk Gibbs
|39:10.430
|1:01.766
|Australia
|KTM
|20
|Stefan Kjer Olsen
|39:16.627
|1:07.963
|Denmark
|Kawasaki
|21
|Tyler Medaglia
|39:38.596
|1:29.932
|Canada
|Honda
|22
|Graeme Irwin
|39:42.575
|1:33.911
|Ireland
|Suzuki
|23
|Dean Ferris
|40:00.786
|1:52.122
|Australia
|Yamaha
|24
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|40:16.980
|2:08.316
|Spain
|Husqvarna
|25
|Colton Facciotti
|40:19.559
|2:10.895
|Canada
|Honda
|26
|Filip Bengtsson
|40:22.388
|2:13.724
|Sweden
|KTM
|27
|Tomas Kohut
|40:49.290
|2:40.626
|Slovakia
|KTM
|28
|Stuart Edmonds
|40:50.377
|2:41.713
|Ireland
|TM
|29
|Jose Butron
|38:19.410
|-2 Laps
|Spain
|KTM
|30
|Justin Starling
|38:37.953
|18.543
|Deland, FL
|Kawasaki
|31
|Marshal Weltin
|38:52.736
|33.326
|Ubly, MI
|Kawasaki
|32
|Ivan Baranov
|39:02.937
|-4 Laps
|Russian Federation
|Suzuki
|33
|Cole Seely
|20:46.133
|-7 Laps
|Newbury Park, CA
|Honda
|34
|Dennis Ullrich
|15:00.610
|-9 Laps
|Germany
|KTM
|35
|Hugo Basaula
|15:51.696
|51.086
|Portugal
|Kawasaki
|36
|Priit Ratsep
|16:23.873
|1:23.263
|Estonia
|Honda
|37
|Peter Irt
|9:58.941
|-12 Laps
|Slovenia
|Yamaha
|DNS
|Nikolaj Larsen
|Denmark
|KTM
|DNS
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|Husqvarna
|DNS
|Tomas Simko
|Slovakia
|Suzuki
Motocross of Nations - MXGP
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Max Anstie
|United Kingdom
|1 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 5
|Honda
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|5 - 10
|Yamaha
|6
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|11 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Russian Federation
|6 - 12
|Honda
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 11
|KTM
|9
|Rui Goncalves
|Portugal
|16 - 16
|Husqvarna
|10
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|22 - 23
|Yamaha
|11
|Filip Bengtsson
|Sweden
|21 - 26
|KTM
|12
|Priit Ratsep
|Estonia
|13 - 36
|Honda
|13
|Stuart Edmonds
|Ireland
|24 - 28
|TM
|14
|Jose Butron
|Spain
|23 - 29
|KTM
|15
|Colton Facciotti
|Canada
|34 - 25
|Honda
|16
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|29 - 30
|Kawasaki
|17
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|38 - 33
|Honda
|18
|Tomas Simko
|Slovakia
|36 - DNS
|Suzuki
|19
|Nikolaj Larsen
|Denmark
|39 - DNS
|KTM
|20
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|DNS - DNS
|Husqvarna
Motocross of Nations - MX2
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|4 - 8
|Suzuki
|2
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|10 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|9 - 10
|Husqvarna
|4
|Christophe Charlier
|France
|14 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|12 - 9
|KTM
|6
|Alvin Östlund
|Sweden
|15 - 19
|Yamaha
|7
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|18 - 18
|Honda
|8
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|17 - 24
|Yamaha
|9
|Darian Sanayei
|Washington, SC
|31 - 13
|Kawasaki
|10
|Harri Kullas
|Estonia
|20 - 26
|Husqvarna
|11
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|27 - 23
|Honda
|12
|Richard Sikyna
|Slovakia
|26 - 25
|KTM
|13
|Tommy Searle
|United Kingdom
|37 - 15
|Kawasaki
|14
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canada
|30 - 27
|Yamaha
|15
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|25 - 33
|Honda
|16
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|19 - 39
|Husqvarna
|17
|Paulo Alberto
|Portugal
|33 - 31
|Honda
|18
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|32 - 32
|Yamaha
|19
|Jorge Prado Garcia
|Spain
|28 - 40
|KTM
|20
|Evgeny Mikhaylov
|Russian Federation
|35 - 36
|Suzuki
Motocross of Nations - Open
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|7 - 8
|Husqvarna
|4
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|4 - 18
|Honda
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|14 - 9
|Suzuki
|6
|Kirk Gibbs
|Australia
|5 - 19
|KTM
|7
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|12 - 13
|Suzuki
|8
|Tanel Leok
|Estonia
|11 - 14
|Husqvarna
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|17 - 15
|Honda
|10
|Tyler Medaglia
|Canada
|16 - 21
|Honda
|11
|Thomas Covington
|United States
|22 - 17
|Husqvarna
|12
|Stefan Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|20 - 20
|Kawasaki
|13
|Graeme Irwin
|Ireland
|21 - 22
|Suzuki
|14
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Spain
|30 - 24
|Husqvarna
|15
|Tomas Kohut
|Slovakia
|28 - 27
|KTM
|16
|Hugo Basaula
|Portugal
|29 - 35
|Kawasaki
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|34 - 31
|Kawasaki
|18
|Ivan Baranov
|Russian Federation
|35 - 32
|Suzuki
|19
|Dennis Ullrich
|Germany
|37 - 34
|KTM
|20
|Peter Irt
|Slovenia
|38 - 37
|Yamaha
EnduroCross
Round 3 - Denver, CO
Super EnduroCross
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Cody Webb
|KTM
|2nd
|Colton Haaker
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Ty Tremaine
|KTM
|4th
|Trystan Hart
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Kyle Redmond
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Noah Kepple
|GasGas
|7th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|GasGas
|8th
|Geoff Aaron
|GasGas
|9th
|Cooper Abbott
|Yamaha
|10th
|Cory Graffunder
|Husqvarna
Super EnduroCross Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|75
|2nd
|Colton Haaker
|70
|3rd
|Trystan Hart
|56
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|56
|5th
|Ty Tremaine
|50
|6th
|Noah Kepple
|42
|7th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|37
|8th
|Geoff Aaron
|36
|9th
|Cooper Abbott
|35
|10th
|Cory Graffunder
|25
Other Championship Standings
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|260
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|202
|3rd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|193
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|184
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|144
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|133
|7th
|Ryan Sipes
|116
|8th
|Jordan Ashburn
|112
|9th
|Russell Bobbitt
|103
|10th
|Chris Bach
|89
XC2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|301
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|238
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|237
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|195
|5th
|Benjamin Kelley
|159
|6th
|Austin Lee
|158
|7th
|Jesse Groemm
|151
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|131
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|100
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|94
XC3 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|292
|2nd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|217
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|205
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|178
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|137
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|137
|7th
|Paul Whibley
|117
|8th
|Devan Welch
|111
|9th
|Nate Smith
|62
|10th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
WXC Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|180
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|171
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|156
|4th
|Brooke Cosner
|104
|5th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|46
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|30
Australian Supercross Championship
SX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|25
|2nd
|Dean Ferris
|22
|3rd
|Daniel Reardon
|20
|4th
|Luke Clout
|18
|5th
|Todd Waters
|16
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|15
|7th
|Dylan Long
|14
|8th
|Cheyne Boyd
|13
|9th
|Joel Wightman
|12
|10th
|Kade Mosig
|11
SX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hayden Mellross
|25
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|22
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|20
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|18
|5th
|Wilson Todd
|16
|6th
|Jackson Richardson
|15
|7th
|Dylan Wills
|14
|8th
|Aaron Tanti
|13
|9th
|Geran Stapleton
|12
|10th
|Callum Norton
|11
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Pauls Jonass
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|France
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Max Anstie
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Hunter Lawrence
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Joshua Toth
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jason Thomas
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|Marshal Weltin
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|Thomas Ramette
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike