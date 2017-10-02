Redux: Motocross of Nations

That’s a wrap on the 71st edition of the Motocross of Nations here in England and for the fourth time in a row, and fifth overall, France has won motocross’ most prestigious race.

Here’s some more stuff about a crazy day in the mud

Zach Osborne finished second overall in the MX2 class behind Australia’s Hunter Lawrence and had two very good rides with his second moto ending up on the podium behind only two 450s. Osborne didn’t get the starts he would’ve liked but in the end he rode hard and fast despite some goggle issues in moto one.

Thomas Covington had a bandaged up knee after twisting it in his first moto and then had a first turn crash in his second moto that held him back. He could never get it going in either moto like he rode in his qualifying race on Saturday.

Cole Seely's Honda had a shock issue both motos and he was forced to pull out. He wasn’t riding as well as he can, either, and when you combine that with his bike issue, well, that’s how Team USA loses for the sixth time in a row. Honda was tight-lipped about the situation, but we learned it was indeed the same issue with the shock in both motos and it was due to the weight of the mud on the machine causing a part to fail. That’s about all we got.