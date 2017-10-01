RedBud to Host 2018 Motocross of Nations
In a press conference held this morning at the 2017 Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin, Youthstream and the FIM announced that Motocross of Nations will return to the United States with RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan, hosting the event.
It will be the first time the event has taken place in the U.S. since Thunder Valley in Colorado hosted the 2010 Motocross of Nations.
The Motocross of Nations was originally supposed to return to the U.S. in 2017 at Glen Helen, but it was cancelled with Youthstream citing lack of attendance at the two USGPs held at the Southern California track in 2015 and 2016. The event was moved to Mattereley Basin in England.
Youthstream also announced today that the FIM Motocross World Championship will venture to China for the MXGP of China in 2019.
Below is the official press release.
MATTERLEY BASIN (Great Britain), - This morning at the 2017 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations presented by Fiat Professional a press conference was held to announce the exciting new venues for the MXGP Calendar and the 2018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Youthstream President Giuseppe Luongo, FIM President Vito Ippolito, Red Bud Co-Owner Amy Ritchie and Vice President of HH Sports Production George Zhou were on stage to take part in this awaited announcement.
Perhaps the most exciting is the announcement that the 2018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be held at the popular Red Bud Circuit in the United States. The track is known as one of the best and most American tracks in the country as it annually hosts professional racing around the patriotic 4th of July holiday. Located in Buchanan, Michigan the Red Bud circuit will bring the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations into the heart of America.
The 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship season will also see several new venues that emphasize the true worldwide MXGP championship which includes the MXGP of Spain at the new venue of Red Sand in Castellón and a new stop at the Afyon Motorsport Center in Turkey for both 2018 and 2019 with the full support of Turkish Motorcyling Federation (TMF).
Also a second round in Indonesia has been announced thanks to the increase of the interest of MXGP from the country, thus in 2018 MXGP will be back in Indonesia at the Pangkal Pinang site and in Semarang, on the North coast of Java Island 460 Kilometers from the country’s capital, Jakarta.
Not only were the 2018 MXGP venues presented but a stop in China for 2019 is foreseen as well. The 2 MXGP events in Indonesia along with the addition of the MXGP of China in 2019 will pair perfectly with the growing interest of MXGP in Asia.
Also it was announced that the MXGP of Portugal in Agueda and the MXGP of Czech Republic in Loket have been renewed.
Youthstream President Giuseppe Luongo stated: “MXGP continues to explode worldwide. The 2017 season was no less than exceptional from all points of view and there are increasingly more and more countries interested in our sport, which is evident through MXGP’s social media where every day there are new countries showing enthusiasm towards MXGP. Youthstream is delighted to welcome Turkey and a 2nd MXGP in Indonesia to the MXGP circus in 2018, and it is great to be having Red Sand as the Spanish venue and to have renewed agreements with Loket and Portugal. The Motocross of Nations 2018 will be heading back to USA at the distinguished site of Red Bud. On top of that, 2019 will see China added to the list of MXGP destinations. MXGP organizers are committed to organize great and unique events and all together we are working hard to see Motocross flourish around the globe. We extend our sincere thanks to all MXGP organizers for the trust they give us.”
FIM President Vito Ippolito continued: “It is really a pleasure from the FIM side to see how motocross is growing, also outside of Europe and traditional countries, in particular Asia is a part of the world with more opportunity. It is a good to see that there are many countries interested in motocross within Asia but also that Youthstream is doing a very good job to establish GP’s in Asia.”
Red Bud Co-Owner Amy Ritchie said: “Red Bud is looking forward to hosting the world, we are really excited to see Youthstream and MXSports working together and it is going to be a great environment and a great team.”
Vice President of HH Sports Production George Zhou concluded: “We are proud to finalize our contract with Youthstream, behind this there is of course a lot of work to do but we think that we will have a successful result and we believe that the next growing market will be Asia especially China.”