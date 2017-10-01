RedBud to Host 2018 Motocross of Nations

In a press conference held this morning at the 2017 Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin, Youthstream and the FIM announced that Motocross of Nations will return to the United States with RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan, hosting the event.

It will be the first time the event has taken place in the U.S. since Thunder Valley in Colorado hosted the 2010 Motocross of Nations.

The Motocross of Nations was originally supposed to return to the U.S. in 2017 at Glen Helen, but it was cancelled with Youthstream citing lack of attendance at the two USGPs held at the Southern California track in 2015 and 2016. The event was moved to Mattereley Basin in England.

Youthstream also announced today that the FIM Motocross World Championship will venture to China for the MXGP of China in 2019.

Below is the official press release.