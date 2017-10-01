Race Day Feed: Motocross of Nations, Sunday

The time for talk is nearly over--the time for racing is here (and then the talk will resume). The 70th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, held at Matterly Basin in Winchester, England, greets three-rider teams from nations around the world in search of the Chamberlain Trophy.

Here's the report from yesterday's qualifying races, which were largely drama-free besides a scary last-lap crash (with a lapper) from England's Max Anstie, but luckily he got up and was okay. Yesterday's final standings indicate this race will be as close as expected--France and the Netherlands tied with four points, Australia had 6, USA 8 and the Brits had 9. Each team has strengths and weaknesses this year, and you just know luck will become a factor and the drama will increase dramatically now that it's all on the line.

Plus, British weather has finally come into play, as rain came down after the qualifying races to soak the track overnight. Today's forecast is clear, but the track was muddy in this morning's warm-up. Will it stay slick? Will it dry out? This could be as big an X-factor as any.

We're ready. The first moto kicks off just after 8 a.m. EST.