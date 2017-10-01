Motocross of Nations Results

For a fourth consecutive year, Team France will retain control of the Chamberlain Trophy after winning the Motocross of Nations today at Matterley Basin in England.

Behind a team of Romain Febvre, Gautier Paulin, and Christophe Charlier, the French squad's worst moto finish was sixth (they dropped Charlier's 14th), which was more than enough to win the event. The Netherlands finished second for a second straight year. Great Britain rounded out the podium.

The United States finished ninth overall.