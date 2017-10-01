Motocross of Nations Results
October 1, 2017 2:45pm
For a fourth consecutive year, Team France will retain control of the Chamberlain Trophy after winning the Motocross of Nations today at Matterley Basin in England.
Behind a team of Romain Febvre, Gautier Paulin, and Christophe Charlier, the French squad's worst moto finish was sixth (they dropped Charlier's 14th), which was more than enough to win the event. The Netherlands finished second for a second straight year. Great Britain rounded out the podium.
The United States finished ninth overall.
Motocross of Nations - Nations
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Machine
|1
France
|20
|Romain Febvre
|2
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Gautier Paulin
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Husqvarna
|Romain Febvre
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Gautier Paulin
|6
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Husqvarna
|Christophe Charlier
|6
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Husqvarna
|Christophe Charlier
|14
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Husqvarna
|2
Netherlands
|31
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|8
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Brian Bogers
|9
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|11
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Brian Bogers
|12
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|3
United Kingdom
|32
|Max Anstie
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Husqvarna
|Max Anstie
|1
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Husqvarna
|Dean Wilson
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Husqvarna
|Dean Wilson
|8
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Husqvarna
|Tommy Searle
|15
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Tommy Searle
|37
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|4
Belgium
|53
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|7
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Kevin Strijbos
|12
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Suzuki
|Kevin Strijbos
|13
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Suzuki
|Brent Van Doninck
|17
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Brent Van Doninck
|24
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|5
Switzerland
|56
|Arnaud Tonus
|5
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Jeremy Seewer
|9
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Suzuki
|Arnaud Tonus
|10
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Jeremy Seewer
|14
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Suzuki
|Valentin Guillod
|18
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|Valentin Guillod
|18
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Honda
|6
Australia
|58
|Hunter Lawrence
|4
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Suzuki
|Kirk Gibbs
|5
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Hunter Lawrence
|8
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Suzuki
|Kirk Gibbs
|19
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
Motocross of Nations - MXGP
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Max Anstie
|United Kingdom
|1 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 5
|Honda
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|5 - 10
|Yamaha
|6
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|11 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Russian Federation
|6 - 12
|Honda
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 11
|KTM
|9
|Rui Goncalves
|Portugal
|16 - 16
|Husqvarna
|10
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|22 - 23
|Yamaha
|11
|Filip Bengtsson
|Sweden
|21 - 26
|KTM
|12
|Priit Ratsep
|Estonia
|13 - 36
|Honda
|13
|Stuart Edmonds
|Ireland
|24 - 28
|TM
|14
|Jose Butron
|Spain
|23 - 29
|KTM
|15
|Colton Facciotti
|Canada
|34 - 25
|Honda
|16
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|29 - 30
|Kawasaki
|17
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|38 - 33
|Honda
|18
|Tomas Simko
|Slovakia
|36 - DNS
|Suzuki
|19
|Nikolaj Larsen
|Denmark
|39 - DNS
|KTM
|20
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|DNS - DNS
|Husqvarna
Motocross of Nations - MX2
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|4 - 8
|Suzuki
|2
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|10 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|9 - 10
|Husqvarna
|4
|Christophe Charlier
|France
|14 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|12 - 9
|KTM
|6
|Alvin Östlund
|Sweden
|15 - 19
|Yamaha
|7
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|18 - 18
|Honda
|8
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|17 - 24
|Yamaha
|9
|Darian Sanayei
|Washington, SC
|31 - 13
|Kawasaki
|10
|Harri Kullas
|Estonia
|20 - 26
|Husqvarna
|11
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|27 - 23
|Honda
|12
|Richard Sikyna
|Slovakia
|26 - 25
|KTM
|13
|Tommy Searle
|United Kingdom
|37 - 15
|Kawasaki
|14
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canada
|30 - 27
|Yamaha
|15
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|25 - 33
|Honda
|16
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|19 - 39
|Husqvarna
|17
|Paulo Alberto
|Portugal
|33 - 31
|Honda
|18
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|32 - 32
|Yamaha
|19
|Jorge Prado Garcia
|Spain
|28 - 40
|KTM
|20
|Evgeny Mikhaylov
|Russian Federation
|35 - 36
|Suzuki
Motocross of Nations - Open
Matterly Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|7 - 8
|Husqvarna
|4
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|4 - 18
|Honda
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|14 - 9
|Suzuki
|6
|Kirk Gibbs
|Australia
|5 - 19
|KTM
|7
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|12 - 13
|Suzuki
|8
|Tanel Leok
|Estonia
|11 - 14
|Husqvarna
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|17 - 15
|Honda
|10
|Tyler Medaglia
|Canada
|16 - 21
|Honda
|11
|Thomas Covington
|United States
|22 - 17
|Husqvarna
|12
|Stefan Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|20 - 20
|Kawasaki
|13
|Graeme Irwin
|Ireland
|21 - 22
|Suzuki
|14
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Spain
|30 - 24
|Husqvarna
|15
|Tomas Kohut
|Slovakia
|28 - 27
|KTM
|16
|Hugo Basaula
|Portugal
|29 - 35
|Kawasaki
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|34 - 31
|Kawasaki
|18
|Ivan Baranov
|Russian Federation
|35 - 32
|Suzuki
|19
|Dennis Ullrich
|Germany
|37 - 34
|KTM
|20
|Peter Irt
|Slovenia
|38 - 37
|Yamaha