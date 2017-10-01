Motocross of Nations Results

October 1, 2017 2:45pm
For a fourth consecutive year, Team France will retain control of the Chamberlain Trophy after winning the Motocross of Nations today at Matterley Basin in England.

Behind a team of Romain Febvre, Gautier Paulin, and Christophe Charlier, the French squad's worst moto finish was sixth (they dropped Charlier's 14th), which was more than enough to win the event. The Netherlands finished second for a second straight year. Great Britain rounded out the podium.

The United States finished ninth overall.

Motocross of Nations - Nations

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderPointsRaceClassMachine
1
France
France		20
2Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Yamaha
3Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Husqvarna
3Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Yamaha
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Husqvarna
6Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Husqvarna
14Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Husqvarna
2
Netherlands
Netherlands		31
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
2Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
8Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
9Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
11Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
12Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom		32
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Husqvarna
1Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Husqvarna
7Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Husqvarna
8Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Husqvarna
15Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Kawasaki
37Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Kawasaki
4
Belgium
Belgium		53
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
7Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
12Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Suzuki
13Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Suzuki
17Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Yamaha
24Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Yamaha
5
Switzerland
Switzerland		56
5Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
9Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Suzuki
10Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
14Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Suzuki
18Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Honda
18Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Honda
6
Australia
Australia		58
4Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Suzuki
5Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
8Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Suzuki
19Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
Motocross of Nations - MXGP

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Max Anstie United Kingdom1 - 1 Husqvarna
2Tim Gajser Slovenia2 - 5 Honda
3Gautier Paulin France3 - 6 Husqvarna
4Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium7 - 4 Yamaha
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland5 - 10 Yamaha
6Antonio Cairoli Italy11 - 7 KTM
7Evgeny Bobryshev Russian Federation6 - 12 Honda
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands8 - 11 KTM
9Rui Goncalves Portugal16 - 16 Husqvarna
10Dean Ferris Australia22 - 23 Yamaha
11Filip Bengtsson Sweden21 - 26 KTM
12Priit Ratsep Estonia13 - 36 Honda
13Stuart Edmonds Ireland24 - 28 TM
14Jose Butron Spain23 - 29 KTM
15Colton Facciotti Canada34 - 25 Honda
16Justin Starling Deland, FL29 - 30 Kawasaki
17Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA38 - 33 Honda
18Tomas Simko Slovakia36 - DNS Suzuki
19Nikolaj Larsen Denmark39 - DNS KTM
20Maximilian Nagl GermanyDNS - DNS Husqvarna
Motocross of Nations - MX2

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Hunter Lawrence Australia4 - 8 Suzuki
2Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA10 - 3 Husqvarna
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark9 - 10 Husqvarna
4Christophe Charlier France14 - 6 Husqvarna
5Brian Bogers Netherlands12 - 9 KTM
6Alvin Östlund Sweden15 - 19 Yamaha
7Valentin Guillod Switzerland18 - 18 Honda
8Brent Van Doninck Belgium17 - 24 Yamaha
9Darian Sanayei Washington, SC31 - 13 Kawasaki
10Harri Kullas Estonia20 - 26 Husqvarna
11Michele Cervellin Italy27 - 23 Honda
12Richard Sikyna Slovakia26 - 25 KTM
13Tommy Searle United Kingdom37 - 15 Kawasaki
14Shawn Maffenbeier Canada30 - 27 Yamaha
15Martin Barr Ireland25 - 33 Honda
16Henry Jacobi Germany19 - 39 Husqvarna
17Paulo Alberto Portugal33 - 31 Honda
18Jan Pancar Slovenia32 - 32 Yamaha
19Jorge Prado Garcia Spain28 - 40 KTM
20Evgeny Mikhaylov Russian Federation35 - 36 Suzuki
Motocross of Nations - Open

- Winchester, United Kingdom

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 2 KTM
2Romain Febvre France2 - 3 Yamaha
3Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom7 - 8 Husqvarna
4Alessandro Lupino Italy4 - 18 Honda
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland14 - 9 Suzuki
6Kirk Gibbs Australia5 - 19 KTM
7Kevin Strijbos Belgium12 - 13 Suzuki
8Tanel Leok Estonia11 - 14 Husqvarna
9Fredrik Noren Sweden17 - 15 Honda
10Tyler Medaglia Canada16 - 21 Honda
11Thomas Covington United States22 - 17 Husqvarna
12Stefan Kjer Olsen Denmark20 - 20 Kawasaki
13Graeme Irwin Ireland21 - 22 Suzuki
14Iker Larranaga Olano Spain30 - 24 Husqvarna
15Tomas Kohut Slovakia28 - 27 KTM
16Hugo Basaula Portugal29 - 35 Kawasaki
17Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI34 - 31 Kawasaki
18Ivan Baranov Russian Federation35 - 32 Suzuki
19Dennis Ullrich Germany37 - 34 KTM
20Peter Irt Slovenia38 - 37 Yamaha
