Martin Davalos Returning to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

As expected, Martin Davalos will return to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki next year joining holdovers Adam Cianciarulo, Joey Savatgy, and Austin Forkner, Kawasaki announced today. Justin Hill, who won the 250SX West Region Championship this year, was not re-signed and is expected to sign a deal with AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki. Expect that announcement to be official in the coming weeks.

Davalos previously rode for the team for two years (2013-14) before joining Rockstar Energy Husqvarna in 2015. A longtime 250 rider, Davalos moved to the 450 Class this summer in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and enjoyed success. He’s stated several times he’d like to ride a 450 full-time, but there wasn’t any factory rides available for the Ecuadorian.

“We have a great team for the 2018 season,” said Mitch Payton, Pro Circuit owner. “I am looking forward to watching our riders and helping them reach their full potential. I have high expectations for them and know they will all do well each weekend.”

Kawasaki also announced today that Josh Grant will return to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team alongside Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Champion Eli Tomac.

"Looking into 2018, we have a great team on and off the track," said Monster Energy Kawasaki Senior Manager, Dan Fahie. "All of our riders have won races and I believe this year will be no different. I'm looking forward to the new season and the success that lies ahead."