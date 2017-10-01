Andrew Short Joining Husqvarna Rally Team

Andrew Short is leaving his role with Honda and will return to racing full-time with the Husqvarna Factory Racing rally team, Husqvarna announced today. Short has signed a two-year deal with the team and will begin racing with the team at the 2017 OiLibya Morocco Rally on October 4 to 10.

After a 16-year career in professional supercross and motocross, Short retired from full-time racing in 2016 and joined Honda as a brand ambassador.

Short, who rode for Honda from 2005-2010 and then again in 2012, had a multitude of roles in his one year as ambassador for the brand.

"I'm really excited to be part of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. It's an awesome opportunity to take a new step forward in my career as a racer," Short said in a press release. "Rally racing is something I've always been interested in. I love riding and racing and to me it seems like rally is the ultimate adventure you can have on a dirt bike. After retiring as a pro motocross racer at the end of 2016 I started riding my bike in the mountains of Colorado and fell in love with it. I took some navigation training lessons and then had a blast at the Sonora Rally. The biggest challenge for me now is to get some more experience and improve my skills in navigation and that's exactly what I'll be focusing on this week in Morocco."

Below is the official press release.