Race Day Feed: Motocross of Nations, Saturday

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for the Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin. We'll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes, and results from today's races, so be sure to check back throughout the day.

Morning Report | Free Practice

Today is qualifying for the 2017 Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin in England, which will determine gate picks for tomorrow’s race. Gate picks today are determined by a ping pong ball drawing and it’s not good news for Team USA, which drew 37th gate pick.