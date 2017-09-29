Leatt Releases 2018 Moto Line

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – The inventors of the Leatt-Brace® step up their game for 2018, launching a freshly designed moto collection that includes an all-new apparel line and an entry-level helmet equipped with 360° Turbine safety technology.

The experience gained in helmet construction and materials is transferred to a new entry-level 3.5 neck brace that is lighter than any other model before.

The new X-Frame knee brace follows riders’ request for a dual hinge construction – and will be offered at a lower price than the C-Frame launched two years ago.

GPX GEAR LINE

The new 2018 gear line is packed with over 65 new styles and cutting-edge colorways. It includes new pants and jersey designs, as well as reconstructed gloves, and an all-new Enduro jacket/pants combo.

Jerseys: The top-of-the-line 5.5 Ultraweld jersey is made of a laser-cut, ultra-light and breathable mesh with bonded seams and Brush Guard reinforcement on the elbows.

The 4.5 Lite and X-Flow jerseys share a similar construction and have a range of different fabrics that provide either less or more ventilation, depending on temperature.

Pants: Two models are available, namely the 5.5 I.K.S (Internal Knee Brace System) and the 4.5 pants.

The 5.5 pants feature laser-cut ventilation and 75% of the material is an ultra-light yet durable Ripstop stretch with a NanoGrip inner leg. The more budget-oriented 4.5 pants still feature the same 3D molded knee cap reinforcement, include Ripstop stretch and X-Flow mesh panels with an Amara inner leg.

The 5.5 Enduro jacket and pants help to withstand the weather when riding during the wet and cold seasons. The pants do not only feature the I.K.S system, making it knee-brace-ready but also offers an over-the-boot-fit.

The new 4.5 Lite jacket offers maximum freedom of movement due to its flexible soft-shell fabric, and offers customizable ventilation with large zippers at the front and back.

A comprehensive line of Leatt GPX gloves is available in many new colorways for 2018, and now also includes a new model, the 3.5 Lite. This glove also offers CE-certified knuckle protection, but is the first model in the range with protection that is hidden under the fabric.

The Leatt glove range of 3.5 and higher offers the maximum level of protection and all share the unique NanoGrip palm.

The two new entry-level glove models, namely the 1.5 GripR and the 2.5 X-Flow gloves, use a similar palm fabric called MicronGrip.

The 2.5 X-Flow has reinforced Brush Guards, and the 1.5 being made of a very breathable super light mesh fabric, offers superior handlebar feel. Adult prices start at 29,99€/24.99US$/£25.99