Leatt Releases 2018 Moto Line
CAPE TOWN, South Africa – The inventors of the Leatt-Brace® step up their game for 2018, launching a freshly designed moto collection that includes an all-new apparel line and an entry-level helmet equipped with 360° Turbine safety technology.
The experience gained in helmet construction and materials is transferred to a new entry-level 3.5 neck brace that is lighter than any other model before.
The new X-Frame knee brace follows riders’ request for a dual hinge construction – and will be offered at a lower price than the C-Frame launched two years ago.
GPX GEAR LINE
The new 2018 gear line is packed with over 65 new styles and cutting-edge colorways. It includes new pants and jersey designs, as well as reconstructed gloves, and an all-new Enduro jacket/pants combo.
Jerseys: The top-of-the-line 5.5 Ultraweld jersey is made of a laser-cut, ultra-light and breathable mesh with bonded seams and Brush Guard reinforcement on the elbows.
The 4.5 Lite and X-Flow jerseys share a similar construction and have a range of different fabrics that provide either less or more ventilation, depending on temperature.
Pants: Two models are available, namely the 5.5 I.K.S (Internal Knee Brace System) and the 4.5 pants.
The 5.5 pants feature laser-cut ventilation and 75% of the material is an ultra-light yet durable Ripstop stretch with a NanoGrip inner leg. The more budget-oriented 4.5 pants still feature the same 3D molded knee cap reinforcement, include Ripstop stretch and X-Flow mesh panels with an Amara inner leg.
The 5.5 Enduro jacket and pants help to withstand the weather when riding during the wet and cold seasons. The pants do not only feature the I.K.S system, making it knee-brace-ready but also offers an over-the-boot-fit.
The new 4.5 Lite jacket offers maximum freedom of movement due to its flexible soft-shell fabric, and offers customizable ventilation with large zippers at the front and back.
A comprehensive line of Leatt GPX gloves is available in many new colorways for 2018, and now also includes a new model, the 3.5 Lite. This glove also offers CE-certified knuckle protection, but is the first model in the range with protection that is hidden under the fabric.
The Leatt glove range of 3.5 and higher offers the maximum level of protection and all share the unique NanoGrip palm.
The two new entry-level glove models, namely the 1.5 GripR and the 2.5 X-Flow gloves, use a similar palm fabric called MicronGrip.
The 2.5 X-Flow has reinforced Brush Guards, and the 1.5 being made of a very breathable super light mesh fabric, offers superior handlebar feel. Adult prices start at 29,99€/24.99US$/£25.99
LEATT_2018_gear_combo_front_0007 Leatt LEATT_2018_gear_combo_front_0005 Leatt LEATT_2018_gear_combo_front_0009 Leatt LEATT_2018_gear_combo_Back_0008 Leatt LEATT_2018_gear_combo_Back_0006 Leatt LEATT_2018_gear_combo_Back_0010 Leatt
GPX 4.5 HELMET
Looking for a sleek yet safe helmet? The 4.5 brings Leatt’s proven safety technology to your local track at a very attractive price point.
It is equipped with 360º Turbine Technology that helps to reduce the risk of head impact at concussion level by up to 30% and rotational acceleration to your head and brain by up to 40%. Eleven turbines, made of an energy-absorbing material which hardens on impact, are strategically placed inside the helmet.
The multi-density, V-shaped impact foam molded directly to the outer shell does not only reduce its volume by 10%, but also transfers up to 20% less rotational forces to the neck, head, and the brain.
This triple-density construction (dual density V-Foam plus 360° Turbines) dampens all kinds of harmful forces – from low impact to high speed.
Certified and tested for both ECE 2205 or DOT, the weight of the ECE helmet is from 1150g, the DOT is from 1300g (2.86 lbs). Adult prices start from 259,-€/239,99US$/£179
GPX 3.5 NECK BRACE
The new 3.5 model combines an in-molded EPS construction with a polyamide core, similar to what is found in high-performance helmets. This allows for both a reduced weight and cost for the benefit of thrill-seeking riders worldwide.
It is 30% lighter than the existing 5.5 models and is the lightest in the Leatt range.
The new entry-level 3.5 brace offers comfort and styling using a semi-rigid chassis that has rear-only adjustment to fit the majority of body shapes. The flagship 5.5 and 6.5 Leatt neck brace models still offer a more custom fit due to the three-way adjustment at the front and back.
As with all Leatt neck brace models, the GPX 3.5 is CE certified as Personal Protective Equipment and has been lab-tested and proven to help reduce neck forces, lowering the chances of a serious neck injury.
Adult pricing 279, -€/249,99US$/£242.99 and 229, -€/199,99US$/£199.99 for junior sizes, it will be available from spring 2018.
X-FRAME
The well-known Leatt C-Frame gets a dual-hinged brother for 2018 – the X-Frame Knee Brace. Made of Injected Carbon Composite, it is the latest innovation in the Leatt knee brace range.
Engineered to help reduce forces, it limits knee injuries and is CE certified as both a medical device and as impact protection.
Sporting asymmetrical hinges, the inner hinge is 40% slimmer than the outer, providing a superior bike feel during riding.
The X-Frame provides a comfortable fit with an easy strapping system, interchangeable hinge padding sizes, and a low-profile shin bone pad that fits inside all boots.
RRP is 499, -€/449, -US$/£434.99 for a pair and 259. -€/229, -US$/£225.99 for a single brace (left or right). These will be available from spring 2018.