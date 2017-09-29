GoPro Reveals HERO6, Fusion, Karma Updates and More

SAN MATEO, Calif.,– GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today unveiled HERO6 Black, the most powerful and convenient GoPro, yet. Powered by GoPro’s custom-designed GP1 processor, HERO6 achieves an entirely new level of performance including stunning 4K60 and 1080p240 video and the most advanced video stabilization ever achieved in a GoPro. GoPro also launched Fusion, its bar-setting waterproof, mountable 5.2K spherical camera. Additionally, GoPro introduced new mounts and accessories plus a new Follow mode for its Karma drone.

GoPro’s founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman, introduced the HERO6 Black and Fusion cameras to an international audience at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, California. Watch a replay of the live event above.

“HERO6’s next-level image quality, video stabilization and three times faster QuikStories performance makes it a powerful storytelling extension of your smartphone,” said Woodman. “It’s never been easier to live it, then share it…using a GoPro.”

With stunning 4K60 and 1080p240 video packed into a rugged, waterproof, go-anywhere design, HERO6 Black and the GoPro App automatically transform your adventures into cinematic QuikStory videos you can share with the world. HERO6 also has dramatically improved dynamic range and low-light performance to really make things pop, and an added digital zoom just to get crazy.

Powered by GoPro’s Custom-Designed GP1 Processor

4K60 and 1080p240 Video

QuikStories Enabled, GoPro App Compatible

Most Advanced Stabilization of any HERO camera

All-New Touch Zoom

3x Faster Offload Speeds via 5GHz Wi-Fi

Waterproof to 33 Feet (10m)

Compatible with Karma and Existing GoPro Mounts

Improved Dynamic Range and Low-Light Performance

RAW and HDR Photo Modes

Voice Control in 10 Languages

GPS, Accelerometer and Gyroscope

WiFi + Bluetooth

Developed from the ground up to maximize a GoPro’s capabilities, GP1 enables twice the video frame rates, improved image quality, dynamic range, low-light performance and dramatically improved video stabilization over previous HERO camera generations. Importantly, GP1 automates all of these benefits, allowing users to capture vibrant videos and stunning photos without messing around with complex image settings. GP1 also advances GoPro’s capabilities in computer vision and machine learning, enabling HERO6 to analyze visual scenes and sensor data for improved automated QuikStories.

HERO6 Black is now available on GoPro.com and at select retailers worldwide.

QuikStories is an app feature that makes it easy to share short videos of your adventures. HERO6 is optimized for QuikStories with 3X faster WiFi. This means your footage will rapidly transfer from your GoPro to your phone where the GoPro App will automatically create QuikStory videos for you.

With its ability to capture immersive 5.2K spherical content, GoPro Fusion marks the beginning of a new creative era. Fusion captures everything around you so you’ll never miss the shot, and gimbal-like stabilization makes it all shockingly smooth. Use the GoPro App to play back and share your footage as VR content or use the app’s OverCapture™ feature to recapture and share your spherical shot as a traditional fixed perspective video.

5.2K30 and 3K60 Spherical Video

18MP Spherical Photo

GoPro App Compatible

OverCapture Allows for Traditional Video Creation from 360 Footage

Advanced Stabilization

360 Audio

Waterproof to 16ft (5m)

Time Lapse Video + Photo, Night Lapse and Burst Modes

Works with Most GoPro Mounts

Includes Fusion Grip Mount

Voice Control in 10 Languages

GPS, Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Compass

WiFi + Bluetooth

GoPro Fusion is currently available for pre-order on GoPro.com for USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union, shipping in November. Create stunning edits using the bundled Fusion Studio desktop software available when product ships. The OverCapture mobile experience will be part of a new version of the GoPro App available for iOS and Android in early 2018.

Karma is ready for HERO6 Black and features two new auto-shot paths: Follow and Watch. Using GPS, Karma can now automatically follow the Karma Controller while you’re on the go, keeping you framed in the shot. The Watch auto-shot path will keep Karma hovering in place while it rotates, keeping the Karma Controller in frame wherever it goes. Other new Karma updates include an expanded Cable-Cam auto-shot path and “Look Up” camera tilt capability.

Now HERO6 Black compatible

Follow - Follows the Karma Controller, framing you in the shot

Watch – Automatically keeps the Karma Controller in frame while hovering in place

the Karma Controller in frame while hovering in place Cable Cam – Set up to 10 waypoints for more complex shots

Look Up Tilt – Allows camera to tilt upwards to look above the horizon

Current Karma owners may unlock new features via firmware update, available today.

Additional New Products

Shorty – The ultimate pocket-able extension pole and tripod, perfect for any activity.

– The ultimate pocket-able extension pole and tripod, perfect for any activity. The Handler – An updated floating handgrip with a quick-release mounting feature.

– An updated floating handgrip with a quick-release mounting feature. Bite Mount + Floaty – A versatile bite mount with an easy-to-spot float, ideal for POV.

Learn more about GoPro’s new mounts and accessories HERE.