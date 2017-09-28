The List: 2017 Motocross of Nations Preview

It’s here! The FIM Motocross of Nations takes place this weekend at Matterley Basin, England. Here’s what you need to know about every major team competing. We’ll start with last year’s top 10 overall in the event, and then throw in some wildcard teams hoping to make an impact this year. Print this out and keep it handy for Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s races. [Note: All results listed are based on 2017 championship series and the 2016 Motocross of Nations.]

France 2016: 1st #1 Gautier Paulin MXGP 3rd in MXGP 3-11 at 2016 MXoN #2 Christophe Charlier MX2 9th in EnduroGP DNC at 2016 MXoN #3 Romain Febvre Open 6th in MXGP 1-4 at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: Momentum. When Team USA was running up victories at the Motocross of Nations, seemingly everything went right for them. Contrary to common belief, not every USA victory was a runaway. They needed clutch performances from the likes of Stanton, RV, etc. During their three-year winning streak, France has been riding the same wave, with Febvre and Paulin leading the charge. Despite injury setbacks (more on that below) France is still a favorite for a fourth consecutive victory. WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: Injuries. France has been devastated by injuries leading up to the event. First, Marvin Musquin pulled the plug on the race, electing to “take care of his knee” instead. Dylan Ferrandis injured his arm at Budds Creek and his replacement, Benoit Paturel, sustained internal injuries in a practice crash. The Federation selected current EnduroGP, and former Grand Prix rider, Christophe Charlier to fill the position. Charlier is certainly the biggest question mark heading into the weekend.

Netherlands 2016: 2nd #4 Glenn Coldenhoff MXGP 10th in MXGP 6-7 at 2016 MXoN #5 Brian Bogers MX2 8th in MX2 14-20 at 2016 MXoN #6 Jeffrey Herlings Open 2nd in MXGP 1-2 at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: Jeffrey Herlings. Do we need to say more? WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: MX2. Brian Bogers is a solid rider, but his 14-20 finishes last year cost The Netherlands their first Chamberlain Trophy. If Herlings and Coldenhoff performed as expected, Bogers will hold the keys to victory.

United States 2016: 3rd #7 Cole Seely MXGP 5th in 450MX DNC at 2016 MXoN #8 Zach Osborne MX2 1st in 250MX DNC at 2016 MXoN #9 Thomas Covington Open 4th in MX2 DNC at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: GP experience. Last year at Maggoria, no Team USA member had previously ridden the track. That won’t be the case this year, as both Zach Osborne and Thomas Covington have spent multiple years on the FIM Motocross World Championship circuit, which Matterley Basin is a regular fixture. WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: Inexperience and pressure. The only rider with any experience at the event is Osborne, but that was with Puerto Rico, not exactly the same type of pressure. Further, Covington will be moving up to the much bigger 450 on the biggest stage in the sport. Oh, and they are trying to erase a five year losing streak.

Belgium 2016: 4th #10 Jeremy Van Horebeek MXGP 7th in MXGP 5-7 at 2016 MXoN #11 Brent Van doninck MX2 10th in MX2 18-39 at 2016 MXoN #12 Kevin Strijbos Open 14th in MXGP 3-3 at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: Experience. Strijbos was part of the winning Belgium team back in 2004 and has competed regularly at the event. Same with Van Horebeek, who was a member of the last winning Belgium team in 2013 at Teutschenthal. Simply: they know how to approach this event and have had plenty of success to prove it. WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: Injuries. Like France, Belgium has been forced to replace two riders—Clement Desalle and Julien Lieber—prior to the event. Although they are one of the few countries deep enough to fill those gaps with good riders (Strijbos is a capable fill for Desalle), Van doninck is a drop off compared to Lieber. He should be much improved this year on his 250 (he raced the 450 last year), but will it be enough?

Italy 2016: 5th #13 Antonio Cairoli MXGP 1st in MXGP 2-2 at 2016 MXoN #14 Michele Cervellin MX2 12th in MX2 12-13 at 2016 MXoN #15 Alessandro Lupino Open 16th in MXGP DNC at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: Antonio Cairoli. Although he just turned 32, Cairoli has shown zero signs of letting up, and put together one of his most impressive title runs this year. Don’t put much stock into his late season results as he admitted he was managing the championship. He’ll be the favorite in the MXGP Class this weekend. WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: Depth. Last year Cairoli went 2-2, won his class, and Italy still finished fifth overall. If the Italians are going to make the box, they’ll need Cervellin and Lupino to step up.

Switzerland 2016: 6th #16 Arnaud Tonus MXGP 12th in MXGP 4-8 at 2016 MXoN #17 Valentin Guillod MX2 21st in MXGP 13-16 at 2016 MXoN #18 Jeremy Seewer Open 2nd in MX2 8-11 at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: Health. Like a year ago, Switzerland is at full strength entering the weekend. While Guillod is coming off an injury, they have their three most talented riders for the event, which is something most other nations can’t say. But, as we’ll explain below, they have made an interesting choice in classes. WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: Unknowns. The decision to move Seewer (a full-time 250 rider this year) up to the 450 and Guillod (a full-time 450 rider this year) down to the 250 will certainty be scrutinized if Switzerland drops off this year. Long a sexy pick to podium—or even win—Switzerland, for a second straight year, finally has all the pieces of their puzzle healthy. We’ll see if the decision to move those pieces around pays off.

Great Britain 2016: 7th #19 Max Anstie MXGP 9th in MXGP 18-22 at 2016 MXoN #20 Tommy Searle MX2 28th in MXGP 5-22 at 2016 MXoN #21 Dean Wilson Open 4th in 450MX DNC at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: Home crowd. This event is one of the few where the fan base will sway results. We saw it with a raucous crowd in France in 2015, and we could see similar attendance this weekend. Will Team GB finally end the drought? WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: History. Yes, Great Britain ranks second all-time in victories with 16, but the team hasn’t won since 1994 and is working on a 20-year streak without a podium finish. They’ve been thisclose to the box in recent years, but luck hasn’t been on their side. Now, they have to get it done at home, which will provide its own pressure.

Australia 2016: 8th #22 Dean Ferris MXGP 1st in MX1 AUS 5-15 at 2016 MXoN #23 Hunter Lawrence MX2 9th in MX2 DNC at 2016 MXoN #24 Kirk Gibbs Open 2nd in MX1 AUS DNC at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: GP experience. Ferris spent a number of years competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship and Lawrence is currently competing in MX2—although he missed the Grand Prix of Great Britain in 2016 due to injury (while racing EMX250) and the circuit was off the schedule this year due to hosting the Nations. Still, having the knowledge of a two-day format will be beneficial and could help Australia to a rebound performance after a disappointing eighth a year ago. Ferris has been very strong the last few years back home (and don’t forget that sparkling second-place finish in a moto at High Point this year) and Lawrence ended the ’17 GP tour with a flurry. WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: MXoN inexperience. While he’s certainly been on a hot streak to end the year, Lawrence has just one year of MX2 experience and has never competed at the Motocross of Nations. Kirk Gibbs is a veteran on the Australian circuit, but lacks the international experience of Ferris and Lawrence. Ferris has performed well at this event, though. If the newbies can perform at a high level, Australia is certainly a sleeper for the podium, or even a win.

Estonia 2016: 9th #25 Pritt Ratsep MXGP 34th in MXGP 22-25 at 2016 MXoN #26 Harri Kullas MX2 24th in MXGP 16-23 at 2016 MXoN #27 Tanel Leok Open 15th in MXGP 13-19 at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: Tanel Leok. This is what I wrote about Leok last year: The MXGP veteran has carried this small northern European country to five straight top 10 finishes—almost single handily. Leok led the team to its best finish since a fourth in 2004 at Lierop last year and there’s no reason to think he can’t do it again this year. Well, Leok wasn't quite as amazing last year, but he did it again, leading Estonia to a sixth straight top 10 finish. Leok wrote on Instagram that this weekend will be his 17th (!!!!) straight appearance for Estonia. Respect. WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: Depth. As we saw last year, if Leok is off, it’s going to be hard for Estonia to compete for a top five finish. This team goes as far as he takes them.

Canada 2016: 10th #28 Colton Facciotti MXGP 3rd in MX1 Canada DNC at 2016 MXoN #29 Shawn Maffenbeier MX2 1st in MX2 Canada 25-32 at 2016 MXoN #30 Tyler Medaglia Open 5th in MX1 Canada 18-35 at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

WHAT THEY HAVE GOING FOR THEM: Health. Maybe Kaven Benoit would have been on this team if he were 100 percent, but still, this is a solid Canadian team. Benoit was the savor last year, can Facciotti step into the position this year? WHAT THEY HAVE GOING AGAINST THEM: Steve Matthes. Other Countries to Watch For

Russia 2016: 11th #31 Evgeny Bobryshev MXGP 11th in MXGP 6-17 at 2016 MXoN #32 Evgeny Mikhaylov MX2 35th in MXGP DNC at 2016 MXoN #33 Semen Rogozin Open 33-39 at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

Spain 2016: 12th #34 Jose Butron MXGP 19th in MXGP 9-12 at 2016 MXoN #35 Jorge Prado MX2 7th in MX2 31-31 at 2016 MXoN #36 Iker Larranaga Open 21st in MX2 DNC at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

Sweden 2016: 13th #37 Filip Bengtsson MXGP 26th in MXGP DNC at 2016 MXoN #38 Alvin Ostlund MX2 14th in MX2 26-33 at 2016 MXoN #39 Fredrik Noren Open 12th in 450MX 11-20 at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

Denmark 2016: 14th #40 Nikolaj Larsen MXGP 50th in MXGP 17-17 at 2016 MXoN #41 Thomas Kjer Olsen MX2 3rd in MX2 15-21 at 2016 MXoN #42 Stefan Kjer Olsen Open DNC at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

New Zealand 2016: 17th #49 Cody Cooper MXGP 1st in MX1 NZ 10-28 at 2016 MXoN #50 Josiah Natzke MX2 13th in MX2 NZ 34-37 at 2016 MXoN #51 Hamish Harwood Open 1st in MX2 NZ 31-38 at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results

Germany 2016: DNQ for A Final #64 Max Nagl MXGP 8th in MXGP DNQ at 2016 MXoN #65 Henry Jacobi MX2 20th in MX2 DNQ at 2016 MXoN #66 Dennis Ullrich Open 57th in MXGP DNQ at 2016 MXoN 2016 Results