How to Watch: Motocross of Nations

The 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship takes place this weekend at Matterley Basin, England.

Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com with delayed coverage airing on CBS Sports Network.

Below if your guide to the weekend.

FIM Motocross of Nations

TV Schedule

Sunday, October 1



Motos - 2:00 p.m. EST - CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Saturday, September 30 | MXGP-TV.com 4:15 a.m. EST Studio Show 8:20 a.m. EST MXGP Qualifying Heat 9:20 a.m. EST MX2 Qualifying Heat 10:20 a.m. EST Open Qualifying Heat 11:05 a.m. EST Blu Cru Race 1 All times are live.

Sunday, October 1 | MXGP-TV.com 4:15 a.m. EST Blu Cru Race 2 5:50 a.m. EST B Final 8:00 a.m. EST Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 9:30 a.m. EST Race 2 (MX2 & Open) 11:00 a.m. EST Race 3 (Open & MXGP) All times are live.





Other Links

Live Timing

Race Center

Tickets

Website

