How to Watch: Motocross of Nations

The 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship takes place this weekend at Matterley Basin, England.
Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com with delayed coverage airing on CBS Sports Network.
Below if your guide to the weekend.
FIM Motocross of Nations
TV Schedule
Sunday, October 1
Motos - 2:00 p.m. EST - CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
|Saturday, September 30 | MXGP-TV.com
|4:15 a.m. EST
|Studio Show
|8:20 a.m. EST
|MXGP Qualifying Heat
|9:20 a.m. EST
|MX2 Qualifying Heat
|10:20 a.m. EST
|Open Qualifying Heat
|11:05 a.m. EST
|Blu Cru Race 1
|All times are live.
|Sunday, October 1 | MXGP-TV.com
|4:15 a.m. EST
|Blu Cru Race 2
|5:50 a.m. EST
|B Final
|8:00 a.m. EST
|Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
|9:30 a.m. EST
|Race 2 (MX2 & Open)
|11:00 a.m. EST
|Race 3 (Open & MXGP)
|All times are live.