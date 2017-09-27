41st Annual Kawasaki Race of Champions This Weekend

The 41st Annual Kawasaki Race of Champions will be held September 29 through October 1. This is an AMA Featured event, a three moto format will be held for all classes except 250 and 450 Pro/Expert classes.

Amateur racing is Friday through Saturday. The top 50cc, 65cc and 85cc and amateur class racers from Saturdays overall qualify for special exhibition races on Sunday. Racers in the 65cc (Kessler Cup) and 85cc (Top Gun Shootout) and Amateur (Ironman Classic) classes on Sunday each have a chance to win brand new Kawasaki motorcycles. Plus all spectators have a shot at winning a brand new KLX-110. Four bike giveaways one great race!

Sunday the 250 and 450 Pro/Expert riders race for big bucks. Sunday we will also have Jeremy McGrath as our guest to meet fans and sign autographs.

Event Details:

Raceway Park

230 Pension Rd

Englishtown, NJ 07726

www.Racewaypark.com

732-446-7800