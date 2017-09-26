United by Power | Episode 1

Film: FMF | Motosport

FMF and Motosport.com have come together for this year’s Monster Energy Motocross of Nations to provide content of all three American riders and their journey to England to represent Team USA in the most prestigious race of the year.

With FMF’s dedication to racing and its athletes, this will be the third year the FMF United By Power series will follow Team USA in their quest to take on the world and bring home the Chamberlain Trophy.

With the help of both companies coming together, there will be one videographer, Ben Linderman, and one photographer, Cory Walters, heading to this year’s race to provide footage. Viewers will get an up close view of what it is to be at the racetrack, experience the fans, the smells, and the sound of the bikes as they leave the starting gates. The three episode series will follow the three American riders starting from their first practice until the gate drops on race day and everything in between. Through the mud, sweat, smiles, and tears, FMF and Motosport.com will be there to capture everything for the diehard American fans.