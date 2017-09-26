Travel Back to the 1980s with Red Bull Straight Rhythm Teaser

Film/Text: Red Bull

Take a trip down memory lane (depending on your age) with this ridiculous send-up of 1980s era commercials. Make it past the poor VHS tracking and the “laser panther” and learn about Red Bull Straight Rhythm, a head-to-head race that will feature dirt bikes from the past (two-stroke) the present (four-stroke) and the future (electric). It all goes down on October 21, so hop in your DeLorean, fire up the Flux Capacitor to 1.21 gigawatts and we’ll see you there.