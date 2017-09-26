Racer X Films: Weege Wrenches at the Racer X Maine Event

Just before the 2017 Racer X Maine Event presented by TCX Boots at MX207 in Lyman, Maine, Travis Delnicki hit up our own Jason Weigandt to see if he would be interested in being his mechanic for a day. Weege accepted the challenge and picked up some T-handles to help Delnicki work his way to the top of the 450A class. Delnicki rebounded to win the Open A class later in the weekend (once he dumped Weege for a real mechanic) but the chemistry between these two is undeniable. Watch out for this dynamic duo in the future.