Racer X Films: Ken Roczen Back on the Bike

Ken Roczen has been back on the bike for about two months now since his horrific crash in January. He has been slowing getting back into the swing of riding and training. Ken's coming back into form and is still adjusting to his new limitations, but is on track for his return to racing. We sat down with Ken last week and he gave us an update on his progress since being back on the bike and when we can expect to see him line up to race again.