Get Sponsored: The 2018 Sponsorship Season is Open

Want to get sponsored by companies in the motocross industry? Now is the time. Most companies have opened (or will be opening) their 2018 sponsorship season.

Below you will find out more about the sponsorship programs that have already been opened and how to apply.

Note: This post will continue to update.

Renthal

Renthal is now accepting rider support applications for the 2018 racing season. For nearly 35 years, Renthal has run the most successful amateur rider support program in the United States which has seen so many of the sports elite professional riders come up through the ranks as Renthal supported athletes. Support at the grassroots level is very important to Renthal as it assists riders achieve their dream of getting to the next level and helps smooth the transition from amateur to pro more seamless due to the use of our products.

To apply for sponsorship from Renthal you must visit our dedicated sponsorship website at www.renthal.com/support , which allows you to upload all your information and attach a resume in Word or PDF format.

Sponsorship is available for all disciplines of racing in the USA, whether you ride Motocross, Offroad, ATV, Road Race or something in between, we are looking for riders who can represent us in a professional manner on and off the track.

For more information about Renthal’s amateur support program, please visit www.renthal.com/support or you can contact us at (877) 736-8425, or via e-mail, info@renthal.com. Supported riders are encouraged to interact with us on social media during the events they attend throughout the season.

Existing sponsored riders need to apply using the same method to maintain their sponsorship through the 2018 race season.

Viral Brand

We are pleased to announce that we have opened sponsorship applications for the 2018 season. We are looking for riders that want to help grow the brand with hard work and great results. In 2017 we sponsored riders all across the world from the BPR Supercross team from the U.S., to riders in Austrailia, Thailand, Peru, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For the 2018 season, we are looking for riders that are tired of going to the line and having the same goggles as everyone else, riders that are bold and not afraid to buck the status and we are looking for riders that want the best fitting goggle on the market!

Sign up today for a chance to help grow our brand and yours. Today is the day to "Choose Your Own Line" and GO VIRAL.

To apply please send your resume to sponsorship@theviralbrand.com.

EVS Sports