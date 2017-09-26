Get Sponsored: The 2018 Sponsorship Season is Open
Want to get sponsored by companies in the motocross industry? Now is the time. Most companies have opened (or will be opening) their 2018 sponsorship season.
Below you will find out more about the sponsorship programs that have already been opened and how to apply.
Note: This post will continue to update.
Renthal
Renthal is now accepting rider support applications for the 2018 racing season. For nearly 35 years, Renthal has run the most successful amateur rider support program in the United States which has seen so many of the sports elite professional riders come up through the ranks as Renthal supported athletes. Support at the grassroots level is very important to Renthal as it assists riders achieve their dream of getting to the next level and helps smooth the transition from amateur to pro more seamless due to the use of our products.
To apply for sponsorship from Renthal you must visit our dedicated sponsorship website at www.renthal.com/support , which allows you to upload all your information and attach a resume in Word or PDF format.
Sponsorship is available for all disciplines of racing in the USA, whether you ride Motocross, Offroad, ATV, Road Race or something in between, we are looking for riders who can represent us in a professional manner on and off the track.
For more information about Renthal’s amateur support program, please visit www.renthal.com/support or you can contact us at (877) 736-8425, or via e-mail, info@renthal.com. Supported riders are encouraged to interact with us on social media during the events they attend throughout the season.
Existing sponsored riders need to apply using the same method to maintain their sponsorship through the 2018 race season.
Viral Brand
We are pleased to announce that we have opened sponsorship applications for the 2018 season. We are looking for riders that want to help grow the brand with hard work and great results. In 2017 we sponsored riders all across the world from the BPR Supercross team from the U.S., to riders in Austrailia, Thailand, Peru, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For the 2018 season, we are looking for riders that are tired of going to the line and having the same goggles as everyone else, riders that are bold and not afraid to buck the status and we are looking for riders that want the best fitting goggle on the market!
Sign up today for a chance to help grow our brand and yours. Today is the day to "Choose Your Own Line" and GO VIRAL.
To apply please send your resume to sponsorship@theviralbrand.com.
EVS Sports
Bell Helmets
Bell Helmets is getting a head start on the 2018 race season and is now accepting athlete applications. We are looking for racers in all disciplines; Motocross, Off-Road, Flat Track, Road Racing, ATV and UTV. If you are serious about racing and compete in 12 or more events a year, we invite you to fill out the information at this link and submit: www.bellhelmets.com/asp.
Submitting an application does not mean automatic acceptance into the program - we may request further information. Athletes will be selected based upon several criteria including but not limited to their level of participation, performance and social media exposure.
NOTE: Bell Helmets is no longer accepting sponsorship applications through Hookit.
Engine Ice
Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant, the premier choice for powersports coolant and antifreeze, is pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for 2018 racing support. Applications are available online through their page on HookIt or via the Engine Ice website at engineice.com.
Engine Ice is looking for brand ambassadors in all types of racing including automotive, motorcycle, ATV, SXS and snowmobile and has programs available for all skill and performance levels.
“More than a sticker on a fender, Engine Ice is looking to support racers that present a positive image and are role models for their competitors,” said Engine Ice President Dave Kimmey. “Over the years we’ve been fortunate to work with some of the best athletes in the sport and have considered them as part of the family. Chosen athletes are expected to maintain a professionalism and perform to the best of their ability each time they take to the track. If you think you have what it takes, send us your resume.”
In addition to two levels of support via Hookit, Engine Ice also maintains a Factory Direct program for professional racers and high-level amateurs. These riders receive product, promotional and marketing support direct from the corporate office and select riders will also be eligible to perform R&D tasks and provide feedback on any new products introduced by Engine Ice during the 2018 season.
Asterisk
Asterisk is excited to be accepting applications and resumes for the up and coming 2018 season. Sponsorship programs will be open from September 1, 2017 until December 15, 2017. If you are interested in becoming a part of the Asterisk 2018 Athlete Support Program, please send us a detailed resume to morgans@asterisk.com.
Asterisk manufactures all of our handmade Ultra Cell, Cell & Jr Cell knee braces right here in our very own factory in the USA. The new and improved Asterisk, LLC has re-opened and has focused on creating the most functionally advanced knee braces available.
To learn more about Asterisk please visit us at: www.asterisk.com.
Nihilo concepts
The 2018 season is right around the corner and now is the time to apply for rider support! Nihilo Concepts is ready to select the Tribe riders for the 2018 MX, SX, & AX season. We encourage everyone, current Tribe members as well as new applicants, to apply for rider support now. We are looking for a select number of dedicated riders to represent Nihilo Concepts in a positive manner on and off the track, consistently throughout the season. Please send your resume, including a bio and recent results, to RiderSupport@NihiloConcepts.co
Feel free to contact us with any questions regarding the Nihilo Tribe sponsorship program!
Hinson Clutch Components
Hinson Clutch Components is now accepting resumes for the 2018 rider support season. Apply now to ensure you get in before our budget is full.
All rider support is being handled directly through our website HinsonRacing.com. You will apply/submit your resume by clicking the banner on our homepage where you will fill out all the necessary information. Once you've done that, you will receive an email from us with further instructions.
All sponsored riders will be able to shop with their discount directly on our website by logging in to their support account. Whether you need to do a quick price check on some clutch components or place an order with your discount, you'll be able to do so with our rider support platform.
To apply click the "Rider Support" banner on our home page or click the link below:
www.hinsonracing.com/sponsorship-registration/.