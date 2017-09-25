Wake-Up Call

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
Round 11 – Mountaineer Run - Masontown, WV
BIKE
XC1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Ryan Sipes
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|4th
|Stewart Baylor
|KTM
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Honda
|7th
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|8th
|Mason Atherton
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Chris Back
|KTM
|10th
|Josh Strang
|Husqvarna
XC2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Josh Toth
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Michael Witkowski
|KTM
|5th
|Benjamin Kelley
|KTM
|6th
|Austin Lee
|Honda
|7th
|Brendan Riordan
|Yamaha
|8th
|Dylan Macritchie
|KTM
|9th
|Jesper Borjessen
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Jesse Groemm
|KTM
XC3
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Paul Whibley
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Jack Edmondson
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Christopher Venditti
|Yamaha
|5th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Tayla Jones
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Devan Welch
|Yamaha
|8th
|Jaryn Williams
|Yamaha
|9th
|Mark Heresco
|KTM
|10th
|Joshua Adkins
|Yamaha
WXC
|FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Becca Sheets
|KTM
|2nd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|KTM
|3rd
|Brook Cosner
|Yamaha
XC1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|260
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|202
|3rd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|193
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|184
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|144
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|133
|7th
|Ryan Sipes
|116
|8th
|Jordan Ashburn
|112
|9th
|Russell Bobbitt
|103
|10th
|Chris Bach
|89
XC2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|301
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|238
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|237
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|195
|5th
|Benjamin Kelley
|159
|6th
|Austin Lee
|158
|7th
|Jesse Groemm
|151
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|131
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|100
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|94
XC3 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|292
|2nd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|217
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|205
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|178
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|137
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|137
|7th
|Paul Whibley
|117
|8th
|Devan Welch
|111
|9th
|Nate Smith
|62
|10th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
WXC Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|180
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|171
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|156
|4th
|Brooke Cosner
|104
|5th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|46
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|30
Australian Supercross Championship
Round 1 - Jimboomba X Stadium - Jimboomba
SX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|2nd
|Dean Ferris
|3rd
|Daniel Reardon
|4th
|Luke Clout
|5th
|Todd Waters
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|7th
|Dylan Long
|8th
|Cheyne Boyd
|9th
|Joel Wightman
|10th
|Kade Mosig
SX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Hayden Mellross
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|5th
|Wilson Todd
|6th
|Jackson Richardson
|7th
|Dylan Wills
|8th
|Aaron Tanti
|9th
|Geran Stapleton
|10th
|Callum Norton
EnduroCross
Round 2 - Reno, NV
Super EnduroCross
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Cody Webb
|KTM
|2nd
|Kyle Redmond
|GasGas
|3rd
|Colton Haaker
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Trystan Hart
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Noah Kepple
|GasGas
|6th
|Ty Tremaine
|KTM
|7th
|Geoff Aaron
|GasGas
|8th
|Mason Ottersberg
|Yamaha
|9th
|Ty Cullins
|Beta
|10th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|GasGas
Super EnduroCross Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|49
|2nd
|Colton Haaker
|47
|3rd
|Kyle Redmond
|40
|4th
|Trystan Hart
|38
|5th
|Ty Tremaine
|30
|6th
|Noah Kepple
|27
|7th
|Geoff Aaron
|23
|8th
|Cooper Abbott
|23
|9th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|23
|10th
|Ty Cullins
|20
ADAC MX Masters Championship
Round 7 - Holzgerlingen
MX Masters
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Jeremy Seewer
|Suzuki
|2nd
|Max Nagl
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Hunter Lawrence
|Suzuki
|4th
|Filip Neugebauer
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Dennis Ullrich
|KTM
|6th
|Petr Smitka
|KTM
|7th
|Jeremy Delince
|Honda
|8th
|Christian Brockel
|KTM
|9th
|Henry Jacobi
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Jernej Irt
|Husqvarna
MX Masters Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|284
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|199
|3rd
|Henry Jacobi
|187
|4th
|Christian Brockel
|178
|5th
|Hunter Lawrence
|142
|6th
|Filip Beugebauer
|140
|7th
|Brian Hsu
|131
|8th
|Jeremy Delince
|119
|9th
|Angus Heidecke
|118
|10th
|Jaromir Romancik
|100
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Pauls Jonass
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Joshua Toth
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jason Thomas
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|Marshal Weltin
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|Thomas Ramette
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike