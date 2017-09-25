Wake-Up Call

September 25, 2017 5:00am

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

Round 11 – Mountaineer Run - Masontown, WV

BIKE

XC1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Ryan Sipes Husqvarna
2nd Kailub Russell KTM
3rd Ricky Russell Yamaha
4th Stewart Baylor KTM
5th Grant Baylor Husqvarna
6th Trevor Bollinger Honda
7th Russell Bobbitt KTM
8th Mason Atherton Husqvarna
9th Chris Back KTM
10th Josh Strang Husqvarna

XC2 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Josh Toth Yamaha
2nd Craig Delong Husqvarna
3rd Layne Michael Husqvarna
4th Michael Witkowski KTM
5th Benjamin Kelley KTM
6th Austin Lee Honda
7th Brendan Riordan Yamaha
8th Dylan Macritchie KTM
9th Jesper Borjessen Husqvarna
10th Jesse Groemm KTM

XC3

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Jason Thomas Husqvarna
2nd Paul Whibley Yamaha
3rd Jack Edmondson Husqvarna
4th Christopher Venditti Yamaha
5th Hunter Neuwirth Husqvarna
6th Tayla Jones Husqvarna
7th Devan Welch Yamaha
8th Jaryn Williams Yamaha
9th Mark Heresco KTM
10th Joshua Adkins Yamaha

WXC

FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Becca Sheets KTM
2nd Mackenzie Tricker KTM
3rd Brook Cosner Yamaha
Ryan Sipes won his first career GNCC on Sunday.
XC1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 260
2nd Thad DuVall 202
3rd Steward Baylor Jr. 193
4th Ricky Russell 184
5th Grant Baylor 144
6th Trevor Bollinger 133
7th Ryan Sipes 116
8th Jordan Ashburn 112
9th Russell Bobbitt 103
10th Chris Bach 89

XC2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 301
2nd Craig Delong 238
3rd Layne Michael 237
4th Micael Witkowski 195
5th Benjamin Kelley 159
6th Austin Lee 158
7th Jesse Groemm 151
8th Zack Hayes 131
9th Samuel Evans 100
10th Zach Nolan 94

XC3 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 292
2nd Hunter Neuwirth 217
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 205
4th Jack Edmondson 178
5th Joshua Adkins 137
6th Jaryn Williams 137
7th Paul Whibley 117
8th Devan Welch 111
9th Nate Smith 62
10th Dustin Gibson 61

WXC Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Tayla Jones 180
2nd Becca Sheets 171
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 156
4th Brooke Cosner 104
5th Rachel Gutish 100
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 46
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 30
Kailub Russell remains on the hunt for his fifth consecutive GNCC championship after finishing second overall.
Australian Supercross Championship

Round 1 - Jimboomba X Stadium - Jimboomba

SX1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Justin Brayton
2nd Dean Ferris
3rd Daniel Reardon
4th Luke Clout
5th Todd Waters
6th Nathan Crawford
7th Dylan Long
8th Cheyne Boyd
9th Joel Wightman
10th Kade Mosig

SX2 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Hayden Mellross
2nd Gavin Faith
3rd Mitchell Evans
4th Jay Wilson
5th Wilson Todd
6th Jackson Richardson
7th Dylan Wills
8th Aaron Tanti
9th Geran Stapleton
10th Callum Norton
From left: Ferris, Brayton and Reardon.
EnduroCross

Round 2 - Reno, NV

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Cody Webb KTM
2nd Kyle Redmond GasGas
3rd Colton Haaker Husqvarna
4th Trystan Hart Husqvarna
5th Noah Kepple GasGas
6th Ty Tremaine KTM
7th Geoff Aaron GasGas
8th Mason Ottersberg Yamaha
9th Ty Cullins Beta
10th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer GasGas

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 49
2nd Colton Haaker 47
3rd Kyle Redmond 40
4th Trystan Hart 38
5th Ty Tremaine 30
6th Noah Kepple 27
7th Geoff Aaron 23
8th Cooper Abbott 23
9th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer 23
10th Ty Cullins 20
Cody Webb took his first win of the season in Reno.
ADAC MX Masters Championship

Round 7 - Holzgerlingen

MX Masters

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Jeremy Seewer Suzuki
2nd Max Nagl Husqvarna
3rd Hunter Lawrence Suzuki
4th Filip Neugebauer Kawasaki
5th Dennis Ullrich KTM
6th Petr Smitka KTM
7th Jeremy Delince Honda
8th Christian Brockel KTM
9th Henry Jacobi Husqvarna
10th Jernej Irt Husqvarna

MX Masters Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 284
2nd Jens Getteman 199
3rd Henry Jacobi 187
4th Christian Brockel 178
5th Hunter Lawrence 142
6th Filip Beugebauer 140
7th Brian Hsu 131
8th Jeremy Delince 119
9th Angus Heidecke 118
10th Jaromir Romancik 100

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Joshua Toth GNCC XC2
Jason Thomas GNCC XC3
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
Marshal Weltin FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
Thomas Ramette​ Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike