Racer X Films: Dialed In: 2018 Yamaha YZ450F

The 2018 Yamaha 450 underwent major changes from last year’s version. The engine, chassis, and rider compartment have been much improved. Grant Langston rode the bike at our initial introduction and covered all the new features on the model. You can check out that video below.

For this edition of Dialed In, Ping walks you through a good starting point for settings with the help of former 125 supercross champion and current Yamaha ace, Travis Preston. There are some unique characteristics on the new Yamaha and in this video we will give you some specific things to try in an effort to make you as comfortable and fast on your new Yamaha as possible.