The 2017 Motocross of Nations takes place this weekend at Matterley Basin in England. Last week we asked you which riders were favorites to win their respective classes and Antonio Cairoli, Zach Osborne, and Jeffrey Herlings were the clear favorites amongst the readers.

This week should be more evenly split, as there are multiple countries that have a good chance of winning this weekend.

So, which country is the favorite heading into the event?