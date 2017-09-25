Belgium Announces MX2 Replacement for Motocross of Nations

Team Belgium, one of the early favorites to capture the Chamberlain Trophy at this weekend’s Motocross of Nations, was forced to undergo another significant lineup change less than a week prior to the event.

Already without the services of Clement Desalle due to a back injury, Belgium announced today that MX2 rider Julien Lieber will miss the event due to knee injury sustained at the final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship held at Villars sous Ecot in France.

With Lieber out, Belgium announced that Brent Van doninck would fill the MX2 slot this weekend at Matterley Basin.

Van doninck, who finished 10th in MX2 points this year, raced the 450 for the team last year and went 18-39.