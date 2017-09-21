Racer X Films: Racer X Maine Event Weekend Recap

We talked a good game—we love this sport, we love the racers, and we want those racers and the races to thrive. So we did something about it. Racer X backed a big local race and blew it up as much as possible.

The Racer X Maine Event, presented by TCX was an AMA Pro-Am event on September 15-17, at MX207 in Lyman, ME. MX207 has been racing on this weekend in the past, but this year they joined forces with us (Racer X) and the AMA to make this an official Pro-Am and took it to the next level. With the Loud Fuel Pro Purse and selected All-Star riders running bibs as the “guys to beat” in their respective classes, the Maine Event shaped up to be the race with the most competition, the most track prep, and the best of times.

Enjoy this recap from the weekend including some riding footage from each day and Weege roaming his way through the pits.