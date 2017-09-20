Webb (Thumb Injury) Out for Monster Energy Cup

Cooper Webb's much-anticipated racing debut on the all-new 2018 Yamaha YZ450F didn't last very long, as he crashed on Saturday during the Monster Energy MXGP of USA in Jacksonville, Florida. The resulting thumb injury kept Webb out of Sunday's race, but there hasn't been much news since as to the severity. Today, Yamaha announced Webb underwent surgery today on the thumb, and that will keep him out of the Monster Energy Cup on October 14 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

The announcement was made by Keith McCarty, Motorsports Racing Division Manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

“I’m extremely bummed that I will miss out on the Monster Energy Cup, I’ve had success in the past at that event, and I was really looking forward to racing the new 2018 YZ450F under the lights in Las Vegas," said Webb in a Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing press release. "With that being said, I will be getting surgery today on my thumb to speed up the healing process and make sure that I’m 100 percent for the 2018 season. Anaheim is the main priority right now, and I will be doing everything in my power to make sure I’m healthy and focused when the gate drops. Thank you to my awesome fans and sponsors for sticking behind me, and I will be ready to go come January!”