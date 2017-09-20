Specials from the Maine Event

We had a lot of fun at the Racer X Maine Event presented by TCX boots over the weekend, and that makes sense, because MX207 (the track) really did the heavy lifting for us. They ran the race, we just watched and took photos and videos. But while we were watching, we were learning, and we handed out the following special awards, just to give the event an extra unique twist. Here are the winners: King of the Maine Event: Canyon Richards This was a tough one with many dominant riders throughout the weekend—Owen Covell, Luke Neese and Justin Allen, among others, were all very strong. Ultimately the award went to Canyon Richards, who dominated both of his 50cc classes and snagged a moto win on his 65. That’s nine moto wins for the weekend and grabbing one during the transition to a 65—with a real clutch and gears—is never easy. Overall, he went 1-1-3 in his three classes and scored the most total points of anyone. Canyon is the King of the Classic.

Richards jumping over a canyon. Andrew Fredrickson

Unsung Hero: Jake Pinhancos Jake was a workhorse all weekend, borrowing two bikes (a 125 and a 450) and jumping on his own 250F to log 12 motos through two days. The A classes ran a lot of laps, and Jake was pretty whipped by the time Sunday evening came around! He acquitted himself well, though, absolutely dominating the 125 class with four spectacular rides, even handling RJ Hampshire without a threat. In 250A and 450A he battled class champs Rammy Alves and Chris Canning for moto wins the whole time. Jake’s a young NESC rider in the mold of the vets up there—he’ll grab any bike and race anywhere, anytime. That’s an Unsung Hero.

Jake was pretty tired by the time he earned this one. Andrew Fredrickson

But he had plenty of energy on the 125! Andrew Fredrickson

Young Gun: Kevyn De Pinho Also from the 50cc Classes, De Pinho was the younger guy in his 50cc class but grabbed a bunch of second-place finishes. He was solid—look for him up front next year.

Good job, Kevyn! Andrew Fredrickson

Comeback Kid: James Harington Not getting good starts is not good. However, it worked well for one man, James Harrington, who consistently started just inside the top ten in all of his motos, and ripped to the front every time. If Harrington had you in sight on the last lap, you were in big trouble! For his efforts, we gave Harrington, who won the Open B class, the Comeback Kid Award. On the podium, he said “I need to work on my starts.”

Not a great starter, but if you glance at this photo it looks like Harrington is beating Mike Alessi to turn one! Andrew Fredrickson

Lit Kit (Judged by Adam Enticknap!) Tyler Hayes The Seven Deuce Deuce told riders to hashtag their best Instagram shots with #MaineEventLitKit and we saw plenty of entries, including some riders who weren’t in Maine hashtagging their photos to try to get in on the award anyway! (We’re looking at you, Josh Greco, posting #MaineEventLitKit while you were standing in the rock garden at an EnduroCross). Ultimately, Enticknap went with this sweet combo look from Tyler Hayes.

A post shared by Tyler Hayes (@thayes183) on Sep 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT