27th Annual DC Vet Homecoming Race Report | by: Press Release

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (September 19, 2017) - The legendary High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania hosted a total of 406 entries, along with racer familes, as the 27th Annual DC Vet Homecoming, presented by Lojak's Cycle Sales, took place this past weekend, September 16 and 17. This special event is held annually and serves as a tribute to the veterans of motocross and "Big Dave" Coombs. The namesake of the event, "Big Dave" Coombs, was one of the most influential motorcycle pioneers in the history of motocross and off-road racing. Together with his wife and partner Rita, from their home in Morgantown, West Virginia, Coombs was a driving force behind the creation of motocross and off-road motorcycle racing as we know it today. To honor his involvement, this special event takes place annually at High Point Raceway, a National track co-founded by Coombs.

The ultimate throwback motocross event took place this weekend at High Point Raceway. Eric Doty

High Point Raceway hosted an epic 'throwback' fun-filled weekend of racing and activities with the Grand Prix Moto-X Country race kicking off the festivities on Saturday, September 16. With a unique mix of obstacles including grass track, woods sections and motocross track, Butler's Shane Durham and Tarentum's Ryan Lojak put on the ultimate show for fans. The duo swapped the lead back and forth multiple times, resulting in a last turn pass for Durham to take the win. Sunday's 27th Annual DC Vet Homecoming was fully dedicated to motocross, offering classes ranging from 65cc support to 60+ classes. West Virginia native and part-time AMA professional motocross racer, Charles Bright, was also in attendance. After finishing third in the GP Pro division the day before, Bright raced three different vintage classes on Sunday. Bright made a clean sweep in Vintage 2 and MX 125 Two-Stroke, and his 4-5 moto score vaulted him to third overall in Vintage 3.

Part-time AMA Pro Motocross racer, Charles Bright, experienced what it was like to race years ago where he participated in three different vintage bike classes. Eric Doty

Pittsburgh's Ray Niebel went 1-1 for the 55+ class win, while securing second in 50+ A and fourth in 45+ A. Apollo native Steve Roman Jr. went virtually untouched en route to the 25+ A and 30+ A division wins. Longtime Racer Productions staff member Jessica Coombs made her 40+ debut, where she finished seventh in the highly-competitive 40+ B/C class, in addition to winning the Women 25+ class and finishing second in the Industry division. The Vintage Bike Show competition consisted of bikes ranging from pre-1970 to 2005. Four different people walked away with blue ribbons, while John Kreps' topped two classes. Vintage Bike Show Class Winners: Golden: Tim Cochran - 1970-1971 Husqvarna 360 8-speed

Pre-Modern: Mick Spizak - 1980 Suzuki RM 100

Modern: John Kreps - 1985 KX 125

Millennium: John Kreps - 199/8 Suzuki RM 125

Mini Cycle: Paul Frey - 1971 Yamaha JT-1 The vintage contests continued with the best old-school race gear where Jim Sprites' rare vented Suzuki race jersey outshined the rest. Carl Davis' 1975 Mid-Ohio Trans-Am program won the oldest program award with its depiction of the first double jump on the cover, along with a signed event ticket by former world champion and current Factory KTM team manager, Roger Decoster. In the other vintage contests, the memories were relived with a 1970 Appalachia Lake t-shirt earning Tim Kent the gold medal.

Tim Cochran's 1970-1971 Husqvarna stole the show in the Golden Era of the Vintage Bike Contest. Eric Doty