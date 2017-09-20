2018 AMA Supercross and Motocross Numbers

The AMA have announced the 2018 numbers for supercross and motocross, which we'll get a glimpse at during the Monster Energy Cup next month, but for now let's look at what's new for 2018.

The 1s

1 - 450MX Eli Tomac

1 - 250MX Zach Osborne

1 - 450SX Ryan Dungey

1 - 250SX West - Justin Hill

1 - 250SX East - Zach Osborne

New Career Numbers For 2018

27 - Malcolm Stewart

46 - Justin Hill

92 - Adam Cianciarulo

The full press release can be read below:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio - The American Motorcyclist Association has announced the professional competition numbers for pro-licensed riders competing in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the 2018 season.

All riders use the assigned professional number for competition. In addition, the current champion runs the No. 1 plate instead of an assigned professional number when competing in the class or region in which the No. 1 plate was earned. When competing in a class other than the class where the championship was earned, the rider must use the assigned professional number.

2018 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross

* Career Numbers

** New Career Number for 2018

2* Cooper Webb

3* Eli Tomac

4* Blake Baggett

5* Ryan Dungey

6* Jeremy Martin

7* James Stewart

10* Justin Brayton

11* Kyle Chisholm

12* Jake Weimer

14* Cole Seely

15* Dean Wilson

16* Zach Osborne

17* Joey Savatgy

18* David Millsaps

19* Justin Bogle

20* Broc Tickle

21* Jason Anderson

22* Chad Reed

23* Aaron Plessinger

24 Dylan Ferrandis

25* Marvin Musquin

26* Alex Martin

27** Malcolm Stewart

28 Shane McElrath

29 Martin Davalos

30 Mitchell Harrison

31 Colt Nichols

32 Christian Craig

33* Josh Grant

34 Weston Peick

35 Austin Forkner

36 RJ Hampshire

37 Fredrik Noren

38 Luke Renzland

39 Kyle Cunningham

40 Chase Sexton

41* Trey Canard

42 Dakota Alix

43 Sean Cantrell

44 Lorenzo Locurcio

45 Jordon Smith

46** Justin Hill

47 Jimmy Decotis

48 Henry Miller

49 Nick Gaines

50 Dan Reardon

51* Justin Barcia

52 Mitchell Oldenburg

53 Bradley Taft

54 Phil Nicoletti

55 Vince Friese

56 Anthony Rodriguez

57 John Short

58 Matt Bisceglia

59 Cole Martinez

60 Benny Bloss

61 Heath Harrison

62 Justin Cooper

63 Hayden Mellross

64 Michael Mosiman

65 Gannon Audette

66 Cameron McAdoo

67 Justin Hoeft

68 Justin Starling

69 Tyler Bowers

70 Jesse Wentland

71 Josh Mosiman

72 Josh Hansen

73 Brandon Scharer

74 Jon Ames

75 Noah McConahy

76 Kyle Peters

77 Ryan Surratt

78 Ronnie Stewart

79 Nick Schmidt

80 AJ Catanzaro

81 Chase Marquier

82 Cody Williams

83 Cole Thompson

84 Scott Champion

85 Joshua Cartwright

86 Dylan Merriam

87 Dylan Wright

88 Paul Coates

89 Jerry Robin

90 Dakota Tedder

91 Alex Ray

92** Adam Cianciarulo

93 Mark Worth

94* Ken Roczen

95 Joey Crown

96 Zack Williams

97 Cade Clason

98 Ryan Sipes

99 Dillan Epstein

800* Mike Alessi

