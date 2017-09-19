Racer X Amateur Film Festival Returns for 2017

The 2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival presented by MotoSport, WASPcam, and Yamalube is back! We’re doing things a bit differently this year, but we still have some fantastic prizes on the line. First, here are some important dates to remember:

Contest Starts: August 11 (Friday)

Submissions Due: October 19 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (Thursday)

Semifinalists Announced: October 26 (Thursday)

Week 1 Semifinalist Voting: October 27 – November 2 (Friday – Thursday)

Week 2 Semifinalist Voting: November 3 – 9 (Friday – Thursday)

Week 3 Semifinalist Voting: November 10 – 16 (Friday – Thursday)

Week 4 Semifinalist Voting: November 17 – 23 (Friday – Thursday)

Finalist Voting: November 24 – 30 (Friday – Thursday)

Winner and Runners-Up for Fan and Panel Announced: December 1 (Friday)

Now the important part: how to win some great prizes. There are two ways to win this year—fan voting and panel judging:

Fan Voting

The first step to winning is impressing our panel of judges. Our group of experts will watch and analyze every entry we receive, and we’ll narrow the submissions down to eight semifinalists. (Our decision is final.) From there, we’ll run two videos against each other each week for a month. The winner of each week, as determined by viewer voting, will advance to the finals. A final round of viewer voting will then determine our Racer X Amateur Film Festival winner and runners-up from the four finalists.

Prizes

Winner

A $500 ShopYamaha.com shopping spree A $400 MotoSport.com shopping spree WASPcam 9905 Wi-Fi Camera Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated

Second Place

A $500 ShopYamaha.com shopping spree A $300 MotoSport.com shopping spree WASPcam 9905 Wi-Fi Camera Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated

Third Place

A $500 ShopYamaha.com shopping spree A $200 MotoSport.com shopping spree WASPcam 9905 Wi-Fi Camera Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated

Fourth Place

Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated

Panel Judging

As with fan voting, the first step to winning is impressing our panel of judges. Our group of experts will watch and analyze every entry we receive, and we’ll narrow the submissions down to eight semifinalists. Once the field is narrowed down to eight, a separate panel of judges will determine one winner.

Prizes

WINNER

A $500 ShopYamaha.com shopping spree A $400 MotoSport.com shopping spree WASPcam 9905 Wi-Fi Camera Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated An opportunity to shoot a Racer X Films Remastered at any round of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Note: We will not pay for travel or accommodations, so please choose a round that is near you.

For more details on how to enter visit FilmFestival.RacerXOnline.com/rules.