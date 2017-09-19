Online Poll

The Motocross of Nations is awesome for many reasons but one of the key ingredients is the team format—this is the lone race all season in motocross, and really for nearly any motorsport—where individual success takes a back seat to team success. When the 'Nations is over, the talk will be about which nation won the Chamberlain Trophy, as opposed to actual class results.

But, they do keep overall tabs on each class, and looking through the entry lists [note: some things have changed since the FIM released the entry lists] and picking favorites in each specific division gives you a great preview of the event in general. You'll note some key things: such as Jeffrey Herlings racing in Open as opposed to MXGP.

Take a scroll through each group and tell us who you think will be holding individual overall honors in each class.

MXGP