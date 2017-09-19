250 Words: Ramyller Alves

Rammy Alves is a prospect in the U.S. amateur motocross ranks, riding for the EBR Yamaha team and taking fourth overall in the 250 A class at last month’s Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. While he’s certainly not from New England, he’s a favorite whenever he comes to the Racer X Maine Event presented by TCX because of his now-legendary mega-scrub at the race back in 2015.

Alves had to skip the race last year to participate in an event called the Motocross of Nations, but he returned this year and grabbed nearly $1,500 from the Loud Fuels Co. pro purse for winning the 250 A class. He was in contention in 450 A but his bike broke in the third moto while he was running in second. We also presented him with our Racer X High Mileage Award for traveling such a long distance to get to the race—South Florida all the way to Maine! We talked to him after he shook some podium champagne to learn more.

Racer X: We actually knew you pretty well from this event a few years ago. We started calling you “Scrub Kid” because of some of the videos.

Ramyller Alves: Yeah 2015 was my first year here. During the race I threw in a scrub, and during the race, it didn’t really seem like anything, but after the race I saw the footage and it kind of shook me a little bit! I didn’t realize I was that low!

I heard once you saw that clip, you realized maybe you shouldn’t be scrubbing quite that hard. Almost caught a peg or the bar.

Oh yeah for sure. I had no clue I went that low. It didn’t feel that low. After I saw that clip, I don’t think I scrubbed that jump again the whole weekend!

[Laughs] You were a little busy last year and couldn’t make this race? I heard you had another important event in 2016.

Yeah in 2016 I had to get ready to ride for Team Brazil in the Motocross of Nations.

What was that experience like? Had to be pretty amazing to be on a Motocross of Nations team when you’re really still just an amateur.

Unbelievable. It was a crazy experience. The fans, especially, are so crazy over there. Then, racing with guys like Antonio Cairoli and people I look up to, it was surreal.