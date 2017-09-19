250 Words: Ramyller Alves

Rammy Alves is a prospect in the U.S. amateur motocross ranks, riding for the EBR Yamaha team and taking fourth overall in the 250 A class at last month’s Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. While he’s certainly not from New England, he’s a favorite whenever he comes to the Racer X Maine Event presented by TCX because of his now-legendary mega-scrub at the race back in 2015.
Alves had to skip the race last year to participate in an event called the Motocross of Nations, but he returned this year and grabbed nearly $1,500 from the Loud Fuels Co. pro purse for winning the 250 A class. He was in contention in 450 A but his bike broke in the third moto while he was running in second. We also presented him with our Racer X High Mileage Award for traveling such a long distance to get to the race—South Florida all the way to Maine! We talked to him after he shook some podium champagne to learn more.
Racer X: We actually knew you pretty well from this event a few years ago. We started calling you “Scrub Kid” because of some of the videos.
Ramyller Alves: Yeah 2015 was my first year here. During the race I threw in a scrub, and during the race, it didn’t really seem like anything, but after the race I saw the footage and it kind of shook me a little bit! I didn’t realize I was that low!
I heard once you saw that clip, you realized maybe you shouldn’t be scrubbing quite that hard. Almost caught a peg or the bar.
Oh yeah for sure. I had no clue I went that low. It didn’t feel that low. After I saw that clip, I don’t think I scrubbed that jump again the whole weekend!
[Laughs] You were a little busy last year and couldn’t make this race? I heard you had another important event in 2016.
Yeah in 2016 I had to get ready to ride for Team Brazil in the Motocross of Nations.
What was that experience like? Had to be pretty amazing to be on a Motocross of Nations team when you’re really still just an amateur.
Unbelievable. It was a crazy experience. The fans, especially, are so crazy over there. Then, racing with guys like Antonio Cairoli and people I look up to, it was surreal.
So you say you’re from Miami, but you were allowed to race for Team Brazil. Just explain that.
Yeah I was born in Florida, Fort Lauderdale, but my mom and dad are from Brazil. I’m not sure how you say it, I have double citizenship, and I also raced in Brazil a bit in 2013. So I was able to get my name out down there.
So you have raced there before. What was that like?
Yeah in 2013 I raced for factory Yamaha on 85s, a couple of rounds of arenacross
and motocross. It was a good experience, the riders are good there, too.
So, no des Nations this year?
No, I have to get ready for Monster Cup [smiles].
Ah okay! So you’re part of the Amateur All-Stars.
Yup, getting ready to race in October.
Do you like that sort of riding? With the “Scrub Kid” rep, and watching your style here, it would appear you like jumping.
Yeah I really like supercross, I feel like it comes easier to me than motorcross. I feel like I have better technique and stuff indoors. So I’m really looking forward to it.
Can you just help the world pronounce your name?
My first name is said “Ram-Ler.” My mom added a couple extra letters in there, but just think R-A-M-L-E-R. That’s how you say it, but a lot of people call me Rammy. And the last name is Al-Vez.
Ha! We’ve been saying this wrong at Loretta’s for years.
[Laughs] Yeah and not only that if you look on paper people spell it wrong all the time too.
Recommended Reading
- 450 Words: As Tough as They Come September 18, 2017
- Race Report: The Racer X Maine Event September 17, 2017
- Gallery: The Racer X Maine Event, Sunday September 17, 2017
- Gallery: The Racer X Maine Event, Saturday September 16, 2017
Okay so you must like this place for you to come back for the second time.
Yeah for sure this is one of my favorite events of the year. The track is great and everyone in the New England area is really cool. It’s just a lot of fun here.
You road tripped with a rider you’re battling with?
Yeah Gabe Gutierrez. We came up a week early. He lives like two hours from here, so I was able to ride here a bit with him.
But he was in Florida and came back up here with you?
Yeah, we raced amateur day Sunday at the MXGP in Florida. Then the next weekend we did a local race and then straight from the local race we came up here.
How long is the drive from Florida to here?
I don’t know—it’s long. I think like 26 hours.
How was the hurricane?
It was pretty bad, but not as bad as it could be. I’m in South Florida and it kind of went west. We had a lot of rain though.
But you haven’t been there?
No I was already on the road. Haven’t been back yet.
Just riding your dirt bike?
Yup. Just riding my dirt bike. Living it and loving it.
Want to thank some people?
EBR Performance Altus Motorsports Yamaha, Answer, Bell Helmets, 100%, Dunlop, Alpinestars, Ethica, ODI, Torc 1 Racing, FMF, Boyesen, HBD, Vertex, Fastway, Rekluse, Sunstar, Anklesavers, and Renegade.