Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 18, 2017 5:00am
by:

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 19 – MXGP of Pays de Montbéliard – Villars sous Ecot

MXGP

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Jeffrey Herlings 20 25 KTM
2nd Tim Gajser 25 20 Honda
3rd Max Anstie 18 22 Husqvarna
4th Romain Febvre 22 18 Yamaha
5th Gautier Paulin 16 15 Husqvarna
6th Kevin Strijbos 15 13 Suzuki
7th Arnaud Tonus 11 16 Yamaha
8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 13 14 Yamaha
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 14 12 KTM
10th Shaun Simpson 6 10 Yamaha
11th Maximilian Nagl 7 9 Husqvarna
12th Alessandro Lupino 8 8 Honda
13th Tanel Leok 4 11 Husqvarna
14th Rui Goncalves 5 7 Husqvarna
15th Antonio Cairoli 12 0 KTM
16th Evgeny Bobryshev 10 0 Honda
17th Maxime Desprey 9 0 Kawasaki
18th Damon Graulus 1 6 Honda
19th Nicolas Dercourt 2 5 Yamaha
20th Jason Clermont 0 4 Kawasaki

MX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS  RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Thomas Covington 25 22 Husqvarna
2nd Hunter Lawrence 18 25 Suzuki
3rd Jed Beaton 20 18 Honda
4th Jeremy Seewer 22 16 Suzuki
5th Pauls Jonass 16 20 KTM
6th Thomas Kjer Olsen 14 9 Husqvarna
7th Brian Bogers 6 15 KTM
8th Jorge Prado Garcia 7 14 KTM
9th Darian Sanayei 10 10 Kawasaki
10th Alvin Östlund 12 8 Yamaha
11th Ben Watson 13 6 KTM
12th Calvin Vlaanderen 5 11 KTM
13th Julien Lieber 15 0 KTM
14th Davy Pootjes 1 13 KTM
15th Magne Klingsheim 11 2 Kawasaki
16th Stephen Rubini 0 12 Kawasaki
17th Anton Gole 9 3 TM
18th Conrad Mewse 4 5 Husqvarna
19th Nathan Renkens 8 0 KTM
20th Henry Jacobi 0 7 Husqvarna

WMX

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Kiara Fontanesi 25 20 Yamaha
2nd Livia Lancelot 20 22 Kawasaki
3rd Courtney Duncan 15 25 Yamaha
4th Nancy Van De Ven 22 16 Yamaha
5th Larissa Papenmeier 16 18 Suzuki
6th Amandine Verstappen 18 15 KTM
7th Virginie Germond 11 13 Yamaha
8th Mathilde Martinez 9 14 Husqvarna
9th Justine Charroux 12 9 Yamaha
10th Anne Borchers 5 11 Suzuki

EMX 250

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st James Dunn 22 20 KTM
2nd Simone Zecchina 16 22 Yamaha
3rd Anthony Bourdon 9 25 Husqvarna
4th Tristan Charboneau 25 8 Kawasaki
5th Ruben Fernandez 20 11 Kawasaki
6th Morgan Lesiardo 8 18 Kawasaki
7th Tom Koch 6 16 KTM
8th Karlis Sabulis 12 9 Yamaha
9th Pierre Goupillon 15 5 KTM
10th Josh Spinks 18 2 KTM

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 722
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 672
3rd Gautier Paulin 602
4th Clement Desalle 544
5th Tim Gajser 530
6th Romain Febvre 519
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 443
8th Max Nagl 439
9th Max Anstie 436
10th Glenn Coldenhoff 424

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 771
2nd Jeremy Seewer 732
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 579
4th Thomas Covington 532
5th Benoit Paturel 504
6th Julien Lieber 490
7th Jorge Prado 460
8th Brian Bogers 407
9th Hunter Lawrence 395
10th Brent Van doninck 309

WMX Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kiara Fontanesi 233
2nd Livia Lancelot 232
3rd Courtney Duncan 231
4th Nancy Van De Ven 231
5th Larissa Papenmeier 194
6th Amandine Verstappen 184
7th Nicky van Wordragen 119
8th Francesca Nocera 95
9th Virginie Germond 80
10th Shana van der Vlist 89

EMX250 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Morgan Lesiardo 294
2nd Simone Furlotti 242
3rd Ruben Fernandez 223
4th Alberto Forato 205
5th Tristan Charboneau 192
6th Marshel Weltin 180
7th Jago Geerts 171
8th Ken Bengtson 170
9th Mathys Boisrame 167
10th Pierre Goupillon 140

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Amsoil GNCC, Presented by Maxxis

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 235
2nd Thad DuVall 202
3rd Steward Baylor Jr. 177
4th Ricky Russell 163
5th Grant Baylor 129
6th Trevor Bollinger 119
7th Jordan Ashburn 112
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Christopher Bach 89
10th Josh Strang 89

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 261
2nd Layne Michael 216
3rd Craig Delong 207
4th Micael Witkowski 174
5th Benjamin Kelley 143
6th Austin Lee 142
7th Jesse Groemm 140
8th Zack Hayes 121
9th Samuel evans 95
10th Zach Nolan 87

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 262
2nd Hunter Neuwirth 201
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 193
4th Jack Edmondson 157
5th Joshua Adkins 126
6th Jaryn Williams 124
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 92
9th Nate Smith 62
10th Dustin Gibson 61

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Tayla Jones 180
2nd Becca Sheets 171
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 156
4th Brooke Cosner 104
5th Rachel Gutish 100
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 46
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 30

MX Masters of Germany 

MX Masters Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 254
2nd Jens Getteman 179
3rd Henry Jacobi 162
4th Christian Brockel 152
5th Brian Hsu 131
6th Angus Heidecke 111
7th Filip Beugebauer 107
8th Hunter Lawrence 102
9th Jaromir Romancik 95
10th Jeremy Delince 91

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
Kiara Fontanesi FIM Women's Motocross World Championship WMX
Morgan Lesiardo Motocross European Championship EMX250
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike