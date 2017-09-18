Wake-Up Call

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 19 – MXGP of Pays de Montbéliard – Villars sous Ecot
MXGP
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|20
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Tim Gajser
|25
|20
|Honda
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|18
|22
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|22
|18
|Yamaha
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|16
|15
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Kevin Strijbos
|15
|13
|Suzuki
|7th
|Arnaud Tonus
|11
|16
|Yamaha
|8th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|13
|14
|Yamaha
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|14
|12
|KTM
|10th
|Shaun Simpson
|6
|10
|Yamaha
|11th
|Maximilian Nagl
|7
|9
|Husqvarna
|12th
|Alessandro Lupino
|8
|8
|Honda
|13th
|Tanel Leok
|4
|11
|Husqvarna
|14th
|Rui Goncalves
|5
|7
|Husqvarna
|15th
|Antonio Cairoli
|12
|0
|KTM
|16th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|10
|0
|Honda
|17th
|Maxime Desprey
|9
|0
|Kawasaki
|18th
|Damon Graulus
|1
|6
|Honda
|19th
|Nicolas Dercourt
|2
|5
|Yamaha
|20th
|Jason Clermont
|0
|4
|Kawasaki
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Thomas Covington
|25
|22
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Hunter Lawrence
|18
|25
|Suzuki
|3rd
|Jed Beaton
|20
|18
|Honda
|4th
|Jeremy Seewer
|22
|16
|Suzuki
|5th
|Pauls Jonass
|16
|20
|KTM
|6th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|14
|9
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Brian Bogers
|6
|15
|KTM
|8th
|Jorge Prado Garcia
|7
|14
|KTM
|9th
|Darian Sanayei
|10
|10
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Alvin Östlund
|12
|8
|Yamaha
|11th
|Ben Watson
|13
|6
|KTM
|12th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|5
|11
|KTM
|13th
|Julien Lieber
|15
|0
|KTM
|14th
|Davy Pootjes
|1
|13
|KTM
|15th
|Magne Klingsheim
|11
|2
|Kawasaki
|16th
|Stephen Rubini
|0
|12
|Kawasaki
|17th
|Anton Gole
|9
|3
|TM
|18th
|Conrad Mewse
|4
|5
|Husqvarna
|19th
|Nathan Renkens
|8
|0
|KTM
|20th
|Henry Jacobi
|0
|7
|Husqvarna
WMX
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Kiara Fontanesi
|25
|20
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Livia Lancelot
|20
|22
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Courtney Duncan
|15
|25
|Yamaha
|4th
|Nancy Van De Ven
|22
|16
|Yamaha
|5th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|16
|18
|Suzuki
|6th
|Amandine Verstappen
|18
|15
|KTM
|7th
|Virginie Germond
|11
|13
|Yamaha
|8th
|Mathilde Martinez
|9
|14
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Justine Charroux
|12
|9
|Yamaha
|10th
|Anne Borchers
|5
|11
|Suzuki
EMX 250
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|James Dunn
|22
|20
|KTM
|2nd
|Simone Zecchina
|16
|22
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Anthony Bourdon
|9
|25
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Tristan Charboneau
|25
|8
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Ruben Fernandez
|20
|11
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Morgan Lesiardo
|8
|18
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Tom Koch
|6
|16
|KTM
|8th
|Karlis Sabulis
|12
|9
|Yamaha
|9th
|Pierre Goupillon
|15
|5
|KTM
|10th
|Josh Spinks
|18
|2
|KTM
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|722
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|672
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|602
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|544
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|530
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|519
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|443
|8th
|Max Nagl
|439
|9th
|Max Anstie
|436
|10th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|424
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|771
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|732
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|579
|4th
|Thomas Covington
|532
|5th
|Benoit Paturel
|504
|6th
|Julien Lieber
|490
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|460
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|407
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|395
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|309
WMX Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kiara Fontanesi
|233
|2nd
|Livia Lancelot
|232
|3rd
|Courtney Duncan
|231
|4th
|Nancy Van De Ven
|231
|5th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|194
|6th
|Amandine Verstappen
|184
|7th
|Nicky van Wordragen
|119
|8th
|Francesca Nocera
|95
|9th
|Virginie Germond
|80
|10th
|Shana van der Vlist
|89
EMX250 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Morgan Lesiardo
|294
|2nd
|Simone Furlotti
|242
|3rd
|Ruben Fernandez
|223
|4th
|Alberto Forato
|205
|5th
|Tristan Charboneau
|192
|6th
|Marshel Weltin
|180
|7th
|Jago Geerts
|171
|8th
|Ken Bengtson
|170
|9th
|Mathys Boisrame
|167
|10th
|Pierre Goupillon
|140
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Amsoil GNCC, Presented by Maxxis
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|235
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|202
|3rd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|177
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|163
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|129
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|119
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|112
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Christopher Bach
|89
|10th
|Josh Strang
|89
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|261
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|216
|3rd
|Craig Delong
|207
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|174
|5th
|Benjamin Kelley
|143
|6th
|Austin Lee
|142
|7th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|121
|9th
|Samuel evans
|95
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|87
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|262
|2nd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|201
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|193
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|157
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|126
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|124
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|92
|9th
|Nate Smith
|62
|10th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|180
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|171
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|156
|4th
|Brooke Cosner
|104
|5th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|46
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|30
MX Masters of Germany
MX Masters Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|254
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|179
|3rd
|Henry Jacobi
|162
|4th
|Christian Brockel
|152
|5th
|Brian Hsu
|131
|6th
|Angus Heidecke
|111
|7th
|Filip Beugebauer
|107
|8th
|Hunter Lawrence
|102
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|95
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|91
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Pauls Jonass
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Kiara Fontanesi
|FIM Women's Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Morgan Lesiardo
|Motocross European Championship
|EMX250
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike