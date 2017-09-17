Report: Jake Weimer Injured in Practice Crash

Transworld Motocross is reporting that newly-signed Smartop/MotoConcepts rider Jake Weimer sustained a broken right wrist, broken left scapula, broken left elbow, bruised ribs, a bruised right lung, and a collapsed left lung in a practice crash at Milestone SX.

Jake’s wife, Nicole, tweeted last night that Jake would stay in the trauma center for the night, but that they would be moving him tomorrow [today].