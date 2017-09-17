Report: Jake Weimer Injured in Practice Crash
September 17, 2017 9:00am | by: Chase Stallo
Transworld Motocross is reporting that newly-signed Smartop/MotoConcepts rider Jake Weimer sustained a broken right wrist, broken left scapula, broken left elbow, bruised ribs, a bruised right lung, and a collapsed left lung in a practice crash at Milestone SX.
Jake’s wife, Nicole, tweeted last night that Jake would stay in the trauma center for the night, but that they would be moving him tomorrow [today].
Weimer signed with MCR Honda after spending last year as a fill-in rider for AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki. Justin Brayton and Vince Friese were also signed by the team for 2018.
We’ll provide an update once more information is known.