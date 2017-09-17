Justin Barcia to Race MEC Aboard a Privateer Honda

Justin Barcia announced on his Instagram page yesterday that he will contest the upcoming Monster Energy Cup aboard a privateer Honda.

Barcia entered the pro ranks with GEICO Honda in 2009 and won two 250SX titles with the team before moving up to factory Honda full-time in 2013. He spent two years with the team before moving to JGR.

In his post, Barcia says he will be looking into “an option or two” for the 2018 season. Barcia is one of the few high-profile free agents yet to announce a deal for next year after he and JGR parted ways after three years. JGR announced earlier this month that they have signed Justin Bogle and Weston Peick for 2018.

Below is Barcia’s full statement.