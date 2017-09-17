Justin Barcia to Race MEC Aboard a Privateer Honda
Justin Barcia announced on his Instagram page yesterday that he will contest the upcoming Monster Energy Cup aboard a privateer Honda.
Barcia entered the pro ranks with GEICO Honda in 2009 and won two 250SX titles with the team before moving up to factory Honda full-time in 2013. He spent two years with the team before moving to JGR.
In his post, Barcia says he will be looking into “an option or two” for the 2018 season. Barcia is one of the few high-profile free agents yet to announce a deal for next year after he and JGR parted ways after three years. JGR announced earlier this month that they have signed Justin Bogle and Weston Peick for 2018.
Below is Barcia’s full statement.
Hello Everyone, Well I have an option or two that I will be looking into for 2018, but for now I am extremely excited to announce my plans for the Monster Energy Cup. On October 14th I will be riding a privateer Honda. Details are still getting worked out, but so far I am excited and wanted to share the news with the Moto community. I am extremely appreciative and grateful for all the support that is going into this project and I could not do it without these awesome companies & people: Alpinestars Scott Arai Monster Energy Morgantown Powersports for supplying practice bikes Levi Kilbarger/BONZI Tim Bennet TCD Racing for building & prepping the race bike Twisted Development Motors Yoshimura Brian Fleck at Dunlop Feld Motorsports The Home Team of Mom & Dad, Amber & Dr. Steve Navarro for all the hard work, phone calls and behind the scenes hustle. See ya'll soon, JB51