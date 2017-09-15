The Word On...

The news comes just months after another new track – the Circuit of Wales – was denied council funding, leaving it unlikely that construction will ever begin on the £433million project.

Lake Torrent will become the third track in Northern Ireland, alongside Kirkistown and the rarely-used Bishopscourt venue.

But noise restrictions will limit the venue to only 12 days of racing per year with a maximum of four Saturday and Sunday meetings allowed.

According to a report from Motorsport.com this week, the Mid Ulster District Council approved a new £29million, 2.23-mile, 12-turn circuit located in Coalisland, 40 minutes from Belfast. The circuit, which is set to open in spring 2019, hopes to attract major series like British Touring Car Championship and the World Superbike Championship, per the report. More from Motorsport.com :

According to Time, “it was the three motocross riders who opened and closed the event with some death-defying tricks who stole the show,” at Fashion Week. At Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma show on Sunday in New York, the singer rode off on a dirt bike, which was driven by seven-time X Games Step Up gold medalist Matt Buyten. Dirt bikes and Fashion Week, two things I never thought I’d type in the same sentence.

Warriors Cashing In

If you’re a frequent reader of this column then you’re aware of the three-year pilot program for jersey sponsorships coming to the National Basketball Association beginning in the 2017-18 season. A small 2 ½ x 2 ½ inch logo on the left shoulder will be featured on team jerseys and most are fetching between $2.5 and $8 million annually. Even Harley-Davidson is getting in on the action, announcing a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Well, the defending champion Golden State Warriors just signed a huge deal with Japanese tech company Rakuten reported to be worth $20 million per year, according to ESPN.

Rakuten, which owns cash-back site Ebates, messaging app Viber and e-book brand Kobo, has ratcheted up its sponsorship spending as of late. In July, its name started appearing on FC Barcelona's kit in a deal worth 220 million euros ($262 million) over four years. "We love sports," Rakuten founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani told ESPN. "There's a lot of emotion to it -- great stories, smiles and tears." Because the Warriors have won two titles in the past three years and have the league's top star power of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, interest was said to be high for brands to put their logos on the Warriors' jerseys.

Aprilla Is Changing the Game

Aprilla Racing has partnered with DAQRI and Realmore and is hoping to bring the augmented reality helmet to MotoGP in the future. This helmet looks absolutely amazing and will be a game-changer when it debuts.

Here is more from the press release: