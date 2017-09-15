Pro Circuit Releases 2018 RM-Z450 Exhaust

CORONA, CA - Suzuki has just released their brand new 2018 RM-Z450 and Pro Circuit has the performance exhaust system it needs! Whether a rider chooses to go with a T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System or the Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System, Pro Circuit has the performance exhaust they need to take down the competition.

The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed to provide improved performance plus meet the sound requirements for AMA/FIM Pro level competition. Chosen by factory teams and privateers alike for AMA/FIM Supercross and National Motocross racing.

The Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road racers. It's the ideal system for AMA Amateur events or any rider or racer looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. The Pro Circuit Ti-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor, making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road competition. Constructed from high strength stainless steel and aluminum, the T-6 offers the same improved performance as our Ti-6 System. The T-6 System is a great way for riders or racers looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look but at a lower price. In addition, the T-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

The T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer is for riders looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 Slip-On is constructed of stainless steel and high quality aluminum for increased durability. The T-6 Slip-On is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

Ti-6 Pro/Ti-6 Features Include:

Improved performance

Titanium construction throughout head pipe, mid pipe, and canister

Carbon fiber end-cap

Machined aluminum muffler configuration for increased packing volume

Machined mid pipe to head pipe joint for a better, leak free fit

Removable USFS approved spark arrestor (Ti-6 System only)

TIG precision welding

Made in the USA

T-6/T-6 Slip-On Features Include: