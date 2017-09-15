Nitro World Games All Access 2nd Drop Premieres on NBCSN

LOS ANGELES, CA - Take an unprecedented look inside the 2017 Nitro World Games with “Nitro World Games All Access 2nd Drop.” This new series details all of the epic world’s firsts and high-stakes drama at this summer’s game-changing event. “All Access 2nd Drop” takes you backstage to get a look at what it takes to compete at the highest level in action sports and what goes through athletes’ minds as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. “Nitro World Games All Access 2nd Drop” premieres Friday, September 15 on NBCSN with two 30-minute episodes airing back-to-back starting at 12:00 A.M. ET / 9:00 P.M. Pacific.

“Nitro World Games All Access 2nd Drop” is an inside look at the biggest action sports competition in history, giving viewers an All Access pass all the way from Nitro World Games training grounds in Perris, California to the Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah. From Harry Bink’s comeback after a huge crash during FMX Best Trick to Ryan Williams’ resolute determination to top the podium in both BMX Best Tricks and Scooter Best Tricks, “Nitro World Games All Access 2nd Drop” details it all with incredible action-packed footage and never before seen moments.

Watch the official trailer for Nitro World Games All Access 2nd Drop here.