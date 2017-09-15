How to Watch: MXGP of Pays de Montbéliard

The final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship takes place this weekend in Villars sous Ecot, France.

Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com with delayed coverage airing on CBS Sports Network.

Below if your guide to the weekend.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 19 | MXGP OF Pays de Montbeliard | Villars sous Ecot

Sunday, September 17 | Monday, September 18

MXGP | RACE 2 - 5:30 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network | Sunday

MX2 | RACE 2 - 12:00 a.m. EST | CBS Sports Network | Monday

Online Schedule

ROUND 19 | MXGP OF Pays de Montbeliard | Villars sous Ecot

Saturday, September 16 | Sunday, September 17

Saturday

WMX | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX250 | RACE - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

WMX | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX250 | RACE 2 - 5:25 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 STANDINGS

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Antonio Cairoli 710 2nd Jeffrey Herlings 627 3rd Gautier Paulin 571 4th Clement Desalle 544 5th Tim Gajser 485 6th Romain Febvre 479 7th Max Nagl 423 8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 416 9th Glenn Coldenhoff 398 10th Max Anstie 396

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Pauls Jonass 735 2nd Jeremy Seewer 694 3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 556 4th Benoit Paturel 504 5th Thomas Covington 485 6th Julien Lieber 475 7th Jorge Prado 439 8th Brian Bogers 386 9th Hunter Lawrence 352 10th Brent Van doninck 309

WMX Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Nancy Van De Ven 193 2nd Courtney Duncan 191 3rd Livia Lancelot 190 4th Kiara Fontanesi 188 5th Larissa Papenmeier 160 6th Amandine Verstappen 151 7th Nicky van Wordragen 119 8th Shana van der Vlist 89 9th Francesca Nocera 80 10th Stephanie Laier 72

OTHER LINKS

