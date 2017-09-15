How to Watch: MXGP of Pays de Montbéliard

How to Watch MXGP of Pays de Montbéliard

September 15, 2017 1:00pm
by:

The final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship takes place this weekend in Villars sous Ecot, France.

Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com with delayed coverage airing on CBS Sports Network.

Below if your guide to the weekend.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 19 | MXGP OF Pays de Montbeliard | Villars sous Ecot
Sunday, September 17 | Monday, September 18

MXGP | RACE 2 - 5:30 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network | Sunday
MX2 | RACE 2 - 12:00 a.m. EST | CBS Sports Network | Monday

Online Schedule

ROUND 19 | MXGP OF Pays de Montbeliard | Villars sous Ecot
Saturday, September 16 | Sunday, September 17

Saturday

WMX | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | RACE - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

WMX | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | RACE 2 - 5:25 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 STANDINGS

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 710
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 627
3rd Gautier Paulin 571
4th Clement Desalle 544
5th Tim Gajser 485
6th Romain Febvre 479
7th Max Nagl 423
8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 416
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 398
10th Max Anstie 396

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 735
2nd Jeremy Seewer 694
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 556
4th Benoit Paturel 504
5th Thomas Covington 485
6th Julien Lieber 475
7th Jorge Prado 439
8th Brian Bogers 386
9th Hunter Lawrence 352
10th Brent Van doninck 309

WMX Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Nancy Van De Ven 193
2nd Courtney Duncan 191
3rd Livia Lancelot 190
4th Kiara Fontanesi 188
5th Larissa Papenmeier 160
6th Amandine Verstappen 151
7th Nicky van Wordragen 119
8th Shana van der Vlist 89
9th Francesca Nocera 80
10th Stephanie Laier 72

OTHER LINKS

Live Timing