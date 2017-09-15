How to Watch: MXGP of Pays de Montbéliard

The final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship takes place this weekend in Villars sous Ecot, France.
Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com with delayed coverage airing on CBS Sports Network.
Below if your guide to the weekend.
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV Schedule
ROUND 19 | MXGP OF Pays de Montbeliard | Villars sous Ecot
Sunday, September 17 | Monday, September 18
MXGP | RACE 2 - 5:30 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network | Sunday
MX2 | RACE 2 - 12:00 a.m. EST | CBS Sports Network | Monday
Online Schedule
ROUND 19 | MXGP OF Pays de Montbeliard | Villars sous Ecot
Saturday, September 16 | Sunday, September 17
Saturday
WMX | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | RACE - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
WMX | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | RACE 2 - 5:25 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
2017 STANDINGS
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|710
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|627
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|571
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|544
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|485
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|479
|7th
|Max Nagl
|423
|8th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|416
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|398
|10th
|Max Anstie
|396
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|735
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|694
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|556
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|504
|5th
|Thomas Covington
|485
|6th
|Julien Lieber
|475
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|439
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|386
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|352
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|309
WMX Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Nancy Van De Ven
|193
|2nd
|Courtney Duncan
|191
|3rd
|Livia Lancelot
|190
|4th
|Kiara Fontanesi
|188
|5th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|160
|6th
|Amandine Verstappen
|151
|7th
|Nicky van Wordragen
|119
|8th
|Shana van der Vlist
|89
|9th
|Francesca Nocera
|80
|10th
|Stephanie Laier
|72