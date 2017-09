Gallery: The Racer X Maine Event, Friday

The Racer X Maine Event presented by TCX is officially underway from Lyman, Maine. Today started out with practice so everyone could get a look and feel for the track that they'll be battling it out on all weekend long. They'll have to get used to it too, plenty of track time is in store for the weekend. Being that this is a four moto format, riders will need to make sure that consistency is on their minds if they're looking to capture the class overall. With that, here's what we saw today during practice, and keep peeled to the site later tonight for a video of the Race Tech Best Whip contest that is sure to impress.